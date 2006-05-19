from the where-else? dept.
It looked like yet another weird symptom of San Francisco tech culture: a cluster of people sitting on the side of a road, working at desks placed within the boundaries of a parking space.
But WePark—a project led by San Francisco-based web developer Victor Pontis—was actually a manifestation of an idea that has become more popular in the last few years: Cities use space inefficiently and prioritize cars over people. The people at the desks were attempting to reclaim a sliver of space for human use. "Car parking squanders space that can be used for the public good—bike lanes, larger sidewalks, retail, cafes, more housing," Pontis said. "Let's use city streets for people, not cars." (There are also WePark franchises in France as well as Santa Monica.)
Pontis said he got the idea from a Twitter exchange in which Github's Devon Zuegel pointed out that eight bicycles could fit in one park spot instead of a car. Urbanist Annie Fryman, responded, suggesting that the metered parking spot be used as a coworking space instead.
Source: https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/pajgyz/rogue-coder-turned-a-parking-spot-into-a-coworking-space
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Monday May 06, @11:27AM (2 children)
What a brilliant idea! I always wanted to work while breathing exhaust, listening to traffic noise, and worrying about being hit by a passing car. Not.
Cities use space inefficiently and prioritize cars over people.
Um...people have to get into the city somehow. Most American cities are so spread out that the main means of transport is the car. That's a feature (or flaw) of city design, and won't be solved by narcissistic gits occupying parking spaces with desks.
If they really dislike cars so much, they could always move to someplace that prohibits cars. [wikipedia.org] Note that US cities are generally only represented by very small pedestrian areas - there's that city-design problem. Go to other countries where cities are much denser, and many entire towns are car-free.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 2) by Booga1 on Monday May 06, @11:38AM
No kidding. The photo of people sitting at a desk in a parking space makes them look outright idiotic. Who the hell wants to haul a desk and furniture to some random parking space so they can sit there for eight hours?
In some cities it might get them rude looks, nasty comments, or worse. Like this lady that was using a parking space to BBQ [6abc.com] then up-and-died when tried to get her to move so they could park.
Heck, they even decided to charge money for this stunt:
Depending on the rules, taking the spot for the whole day is usually forbidden, even if you do pay for it. Charging to rent it back out probably isn't in the guidelines either.
(Score: 2) by schad on Monday May 06, @12:07PM
Yeah, this is a little weird. WePark's beef isn't that "cities... prioritize cars over people." It's that cities don't prioritize the people that WePark likes (people who don't have, would prefer not to have, or would at least be willing not to have, cars).
This is especially moronic in the US, where in the majority of the country cars are absolutely mandatory. There are really very few places where you can get by without a car at all. And, somewhat paradoxically, the less you need your car, the more time it spends "wasting space" in a parking spot. I'll certainly agree that a parking garage is a better place for a seldom-driven car than alongside the street, but then I imagine we'd see these people squatting in a parking garage and complaining that it should be turned into an apartment building.
Some people are just looking for excuse to be outraged. The specific reason doesn't matter so much.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday May 06, @11:55AM
Just like cities locate on the coasts where storms and flooding are a hazard - but they do it in many cases for access to transport / commerce. Big ships mean jobs.
Cars mean people with a certain amount of money, if you invite cars into the city, you make it easier for people with cars to interact with the city (i.e. spend their money).
Bikes, by contrast, are more associated with people with less money, not 1:1, of course, nothing is, but... healthy has a strange negative correlation to rich and spendy.