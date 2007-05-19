Stories
A 'Caravan' of Americans Is Crossing the Canadian Border to Get Affordable Medical Care

posted by janrinok on Tuesday May 07, @06:42PM   Printer-friendly
from the caravans-gonna-caravan dept.
MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for AndyTheAbsurd

A "caravan" of Americans living with Type 1 diabetes made its way across the U.S. border into Canada over the weekend in search of affordable medical care in a country where they can get the "exact same" life-saving drugs for a dramatically lower price.

"We're on a #CaravanToCanada because the USA charges astronomical prices for insulin that most people can't afford," tweeted caravan member Quinn Nystrom as she shared updates on the journey.

Nystrom was among a group of Minnesotans who piled into cars on Friday to make the 600-mile journey from the Twin Cities to Fort Frances, Ontario, where she said insulin, the hormone patients with Type 1 Diabetes rely on to regulate their blood glucose levels, can be bought for a tenth of what it costs in the U.S.

The caravan was organized as part of a campaign launched under the banner "#insulinforall" to call on the U.S. government to regulate the cost of life-saving drugs, including insulin, and make medication affordable for anyone who needs it.

[...]

President Donald Trump's administration has vowed to address calls for greater drug pricing regulation. But, Democrats, including Cummings, have criticized the U.S. leader for being all talk and no action on that promise.

"Tweets are not enough," Cummings said in a statement, after Trump lamented high drug costs on Twitter. "We need real action and meaningful reform," Cummings said.

Source: https://www.newsweek.com/caravan-americans-crossing-canadian-border-get-affordable-medical-care-1417582

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0, Troll) by Captival on Tuesday May 07, @06:50PM (4 children)

    by Captival (6866) on Tuesday May 07, @06:50PM (#840341)

    And I'm sure Canada will accept them with open arms and never ask for any sort of ID or payment, since everyone should get everything for free all the time and laws don't count as long as you proclaim victim status.

    • (Score: 5, Informative) by ikanreed on Tuesday May 07, @06:56PM

      by ikanreed (3164) on Tuesday May 07, @06:56PM (#840347)

      Canadian medical facilities require payment from non-resident patients to cover the expenses of care.

      These payments are often a fraction of the deductible an insured american would pay for the same thing in the US.

    • (Score: 5, Informative) by drussell on Tuesday May 07, @07:32PM (1 child)

      by drussell (2678) on Tuesday May 07, @07:32PM (#840375) Journal

      They're heading north to fill prescriptions, not see a doctor or get direct "medical care."

      Prescription drugs are not free in Canada, they will need to pay for them just like anyone else would. It will just cost them significantly less than it would at home in the USA to get those prescriptions filled.

    • (Score: 3, Interesting) by edIII on Tuesday May 07, @08:01PM

      by edIII (791) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday May 07, @08:01PM (#840396)

      Nice attempt at trolling dipshit. This has been going on for a long time, and not because it's free. Americans are PAYING for what they get. What you're missing, because your head is firmly shoved up your ass, is that the Canada isn't suffering from the same avarice and corruption as America.

      People go up there because the medicine is actually affordable. Not because they're victims looking for free shit, but because they're discerning consumers that are taking advantage of better markets.

      To be fair, the "caravan" thing triggered you I'm sure into full on Level 5 Hannity/Tucker syndrome evoking nightmarish scenes of dirty immigrants making pristine America "unclean".

  • (Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday May 07, @06:55PM

    by bob_super (1357) on Tuesday May 07, @06:55PM (#840344)

    We need some advice from someone who lived in a vast nuclear superpower with a disproportionate military budget, yet common people having issues finding basic supplies, crumbling infrastructure, and a comfortable elite which wasn't listening.
    Yes, we are preparing for yet another costly war, too. It's already impacting us at the pump.

  • (Score: 2) by Snow on Tuesday May 07, @07:01PM (5 children)

    by Snow (1601) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday May 07, @07:01PM (#840350) Journal

    We need to stop those rapists and hooligans from entering our fine country. I hear that some of these people are like MMA fighters.... very fat MMA fighters.

    We need some sort of wall (or barrier) to stop the drugs.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RnM-zVwUM20 [youtube.com]

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 07, @07:03PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 07, @07:03PM (#840352)

      STFU and build a wall then!

    • (Score: 2) by AndyTheAbsurd on Tuesday May 07, @07:04PM (2 children)

      by AndyTheAbsurd (3958) on Tuesday May 07, @07:04PM (#840353) Journal

      It's Canada. They won't build a wall.

      They'll plant a polite privacy hedge, and patrol it with Mounties on moose.

      --
      Please note my username before responding. You may have been trolled.

    • (Score: 2) by Gaaark on Tuesday May 07, @07:24PM

      by Gaaark (41) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday May 07, @07:24PM (#840370) Journal

      Deys gots Donuts of Mass Destruction! Invade dere caravans!

      Eh!

      (It's a jelly!)

      --
      --- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---

  • (Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Tuesday May 07, @07:05PM (3 children)

    by SomeGuy (5632) on Tuesday May 07, @07:05PM (#840354)

    Ok, is anyone actually ever going to FIX this fucked up excuse of a health care system? Or should we all just move to Mexico or Canada now?

  • (Score: 2) by sshelton76 on Tuesday May 07, @07:08PM (1 child)

    by sshelton76 (7978) on Tuesday May 07, @07:08PM (#840357)

    I remember watching a documentary saying Canada would build a wall if Trump were elected.
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QFfUSxPUXKA [youtube.com]

    What happened?

    • (Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday May 07, @07:49PM

      by DannyB (5839) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday May 07, @07:49PM (#840383) Journal

      They didn't get America to pay for it. Yet.

      --
      The best way to avoid conflict and encourage diversity is to force everyone to voluntarily think alike.

  • (Score: 0, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 07, @07:09PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 07, @07:09PM (#840358)

    So why exactly are Democrats complaining about drug prices when they didn't address the issue in the ACA that they passed without any need for Republican support because they had control of the House, Senate, and Presidency. The Democrats are hypocrites that don't actually care about people who need lower drug prices because it is better to have these people forced to vote Democrat hoping they stop accepting check from Big Pharma and instead decide to help people.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 07, @07:13PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 07, @07:13PM (#840364)

    I've got this rash on my butt.

    Here I come, Canuckistan.

  • (Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 07, @07:16PM (3 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 07, @07:16PM (#840367)

    I get plain text only.

  • (Score: 1, Offtopic) by realDonaldTrump on Tuesday May 07, @07:31PM (6 children)

    by realDonaldTrump (6614) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday May 07, @07:31PM (#840373) Homepage Journal

    It’s good if you don’t mind waiting like five weeks to see a doctor. Catastrophic! Frankly, they come from Canada because they want to use our doctors. documentcloud.org/documents/1687672-leaving-canada-for-medical-care-2015.html [documentcloud.org]

    --
    #AmericaNowandForever [twitter.com]
(1)