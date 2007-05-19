from the caravans-gonna-caravan dept.
A "caravan" of Americans living with Type 1 diabetes made its way across the U.S. border into Canada over the weekend in search of affordable medical care in a country where they can get the "exact same" life-saving drugs for a dramatically lower price.
"We're on a #CaravanToCanada because the USA charges astronomical prices for insulin that most people can't afford," tweeted caravan member Quinn Nystrom as she shared updates on the journey.
Nystrom was among a group of Minnesotans who piled into cars on Friday to make the 600-mile journey from the Twin Cities to Fort Frances, Ontario, where she said insulin, the hormone patients with Type 1 Diabetes rely on to regulate their blood glucose levels, can be bought for a tenth of what it costs in the U.S.
The caravan was organized as part of a campaign launched under the banner "#insulinforall" to call on the U.S. government to regulate the cost of life-saving drugs, including insulin, and make medication affordable for anyone who needs it.
[...]
President Donald Trump's administration has vowed to address calls for greater drug pricing regulation. But, Democrats, including Cummings, have criticized the U.S. leader for being all talk and no action on that promise.
"Tweets are not enough," Cummings said in a statement, after Trump lamented high drug costs on Twitter. "We need real action and meaningful reform," Cummings said.
Source: https://www.newsweek.com/caravan-americans-crossing-canadian-border-get-affordable-medical-care-1417582
(Score: 0, Troll) by Captival on Tuesday May 07, @06:50PM (4 children)
And I'm sure Canada will accept them with open arms and never ask for any sort of ID or payment, since everyone should get everything for free all the time and laws don't count as long as you proclaim victim status.
(Score: 5, Informative) by ikanreed on Tuesday May 07, @06:56PM
Canadian medical facilities require payment from non-resident patients to cover the expenses of care.
These payments are often a fraction of the deductible an insured american would pay for the same thing in the US.
(Score: 5, Informative) by drussell on Tuesday May 07, @07:32PM (1 child)
They're heading north to fill prescriptions, not see a doctor or get direct "medical care."
Prescription drugs are not free in Canada, they will need to pay for them just like anyone else would. It will just cost them significantly less than it would at home in the USA to get those prescriptions filled.
(Score: 1) by Frosty Piss on Tuesday May 07, @08:14PM
Can you still load up on Percocet up there in Socialist Land?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by edIII on Tuesday May 07, @08:01PM
Nice attempt at trolling dipshit. This has been going on for a long time, and not because it's free. Americans are PAYING for what they get. What you're missing, because your head is firmly shoved up your ass, is that the Canada isn't suffering from the same avarice and corruption as America.
People go up there because the medicine is actually affordable. Not because they're victims looking for free shit, but because they're discerning consumers that are taking advantage of better markets.
To be fair, the "caravan" thing triggered you I'm sure into full on Level 5 Hannity/Tucker syndrome evoking nightmarish scenes of dirty immigrants making pristine America "unclean".
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday May 07, @06:55PM
We need some advice from someone who lived in a vast nuclear superpower with a disproportionate military budget, yet common people having issues finding basic supplies, crumbling infrastructure, and a comfortable elite which wasn't listening.
Yes, we are preparing for yet another costly war, too. It's already impacting us at the pump.
(Score: 2) by Snow on Tuesday May 07, @07:01PM (5 children)
We need to stop those rapists and hooligans from entering our fine country. I hear that some of these people are like MMA fighters.... very fat MMA fighters.
We need some sort of wall (or barrier) to stop the drugs.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RnM-zVwUM20 [youtube.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 07, @07:03PM
STFU and build a wall then!
(Score: 2) by AndyTheAbsurd on Tuesday May 07, @07:04PM (2 children)
It's Canada. They won't build a wall.
They'll plant a polite privacy hedge, and patrol it with Mounties on moose.
Please note my username before responding. You may have been trolled.
(Score: 2) by Snow on Tuesday May 07, @07:10PM (1 child)
Whatever man. Those moose will fuck you up.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday May 07, @07:14PM
[oblig] A moose once bit my sister...
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Tuesday May 07, @07:24PM
Deys gots Donuts of Mass Destruction! Invade dere caravans!
Eh!
(It's a jelly!)
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Tuesday May 07, @07:05PM (3 children)
Ok, is anyone actually ever going to FIX this fucked up excuse of a health care system? Or should we all just move to Mexico or Canada now?
(Score: 5, Informative) by ilPapa on Tuesday May 07, @07:10PM (1 child)
Not as long as any Republicans are allowed anywhere near the levers of power.
You are still welcome on my lawn.
(Score: 1, Flamebait) by realDonaldTrump on Tuesday May 07, @07:36PM
Vote Republican in 2020. And the Republican Party will become “The Party of Healthcare!” Read my Editorial in U.S.A. Today( Censored by Biased Soylent News Editors )!!! usatoday.com/story/opinion/2018/10/10/donald-trump-democrats-open-borders-medicare-all-single-payer-column/1560533002 [usatoday.com]
#AmericaNowandForever
(Score: 2) by edIII on Tuesday May 07, @08:07PM
Sincerely doubt it. I'm moving to South America, and I haven't ruled out defecting to Cuba. Mojitos, beautiful women, and world renowned health care for a country under double embargo and sanctions.
For instance, in Peru, medical is very affordable. I can walk into a pharmacy and get what I need for pennies on the dollar.
(Score: 2) by sshelton76 on Tuesday May 07, @07:08PM (1 child)
I remember watching a documentary saying Canada would build a wall if Trump were elected.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QFfUSxPUXKA [youtube.com]
What happened?
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday May 07, @07:49PM
They didn't get America to pay for it. Yet.
The best way to avoid conflict and encourage diversity is to force everyone to voluntarily think alike.
(Score: 0, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 07, @07:09PM (1 child)
So why exactly are Democrats complaining about drug prices when they didn't address the issue in the ACA that they passed without any need for Republican support because they had control of the House, Senate, and Presidency. The Democrats are hypocrites that don't actually care about people who need lower drug prices because it is better to have these people forced to vote Democrat hoping they stop accepting check from Big Pharma and instead decide to help people.
(Score: 2) by sshelton76 on Tuesday May 07, @07:56PM
Serious question, why was the parent modded troll?
I had the same thoughts when the ACA passed.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 07, @07:13PM
I've got this rash on my butt.
Here I come, Canuckistan.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 07, @07:16PM (3 children)
I get plain text only.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Tuesday May 07, @07:28PM
It was Canada, eh!
Sorry.
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday May 07, @07:51PM
Switch to using a GUI browser instead of text only browser.
The best way to avoid conflict and encourage diversity is to force everyone to voluntarily think alike.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Tuesday May 07, @08:04PM
Same here. Same here and it's been happening the entire time I've been on Soylent News. WHERE ARE ALL THE PICTURES? So annoying! Although, not as annoying as Unfair Down Modders &( certain )Biased Editors!!!
#AmericaNowandForever
(Score: 1, Offtopic) by realDonaldTrump on Tuesday May 07, @07:31PM (6 children)
It’s good if you don’t mind waiting like five weeks to see a doctor. Catastrophic! Frankly, they come from Canada because they want to use our doctors. documentcloud.org/documents/1687672-leaving-canada-for-medical-care-2015.html [documentcloud.org]
#AmericaNowandForever
(Score: 2) by sshelton76 on Tuesday May 07, @07:37PM (5 children)
Umm I just scheduled an appointment for my kids to get shots and what not. It's 6 weeks out.
This is the USA. Waiting for an appointment is a thing you do in all forms of healthcare everywhere. The doctor will see you ... When he damned well pleases.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Tuesday May 07, @07:42PM (3 children)
I wonder why nobody's done a study about how much time and money socialized medical practices save when they don't have to manage insurance paperwork and handle payment processing, maybe allowing them to hire more support/triage staff or even doctors.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Tuesday May 07, @07:46PM (1 child)
They did that one. Here is Link!!!! fraserinstitute.org/article/canadas-health-care-gift-horse-hardly-free [fraserinstitute.org]
#AmericaNowandForever
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Tuesday May 07, @07:50PM
(cont) So many Studies prooving Socialized Medicine is VERY EXPENSIVE!! Other Link. mercatus.org/publications/federal-fiscal-policy/costs-national-single-payer-healthcare-system [mercatus.org]
#AmericaNowandForever
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday May 07, @07:54PM
I recall hearing about that topic back when the Clinton* was trying to fix health care. We spend a huge amount of money on administrivia and paperwork. They compared to a socialized system (sorry forgot which one) and the stack of total paperwork was far less.
* not Hillary
The best way to avoid conflict and encourage diversity is to force everyone to voluntarily think alike.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Tuesday May 07, @07:55PM
I said, 5 weeks. But to see a Specialist, the average( 2017 ) was 21.2 weeks!!! That's from Statistics, a type of Math. fraserinstitute.org/studies/waiting-your-turn-wait-times-for-health-care-in-canada-2017 [fraserinstitute.org]
#AmericaNowandForever