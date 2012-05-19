Submitted via IRC for AndyTheAbsurd

The DHS recently issued a warning against the use of common and or easily guessed passwords after several government agencies have been targeted by "password spray" attacks.

It seems that the world outside of technologists will never listen to advice regarding strong passwords, not reusing passwords, not writing passwords down, etc. If you're an administrator and have the ability to do so - for the love of Dog, please enable TOTP (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Time-based_One-time_Password_algorithm) or something similar - and remember that SMS is far too easy to spoof to be considered a secure method of delivering one-time passwords."

Source: SC Magazine