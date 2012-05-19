19/05/12/0052235 story
posted by Fnord666 on Sunday May 12, @01:41PM
The DHS recently issued a warning against the use of common and or easily guessed passwords after several government agencies have been targeted by "password spray" attacks.
It seems that the world outside of technologists will never listen to advice regarding strong passwords, not reusing passwords, not writing passwords down, etc. If you're an administrator and have the ability to do so - for the love of Dog, please enable TOTP (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Time-based_One-time_Password_algorithm) or something similar - and remember that SMS is far too easy to spoof to be considered a secure method of delivering one-time passwords."
Source: SC Magazine
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 12, @02:06PM
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_the_most_common_passwords#SplashData [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2) by Hyperturtle on Sunday May 12, @02:11PM
I wonder when the day is coming when those biometric readers, like the fingerprint readers built into power buttons and touch screens, plus the cameras that enable facial recognition... are mandatory. But they will call it convenience and security when it happens, I am sure. I expect it'll get driven by free services like social media or 'profressional' ones like office 365 and various internet only applications that want to make it easy for someone to be tracked/log in from anywhere.
It is not like biometric data is kept private and secured. Facebook even was suing a few states in the US crying that biometric privacy laws were onerous regulations that denied them profits because they had to adhere to actual restrictions on biometric data use. I can't imagine Microsoft easily removing Windows Hello and all the data that security feature has managed to gather. Many modern devices now have fingerprint readers built into the power buttons and/or touch screens. It is not even possible in some cases to turn a device on without giving up biometric data to do so.
Ah privacy and security is so easy and often expected that we hand it away for free in exchange for a service, and yet often so unnattainably expensive to buy back. Often the services involved don't even have the option.
But more importantly, use a good password while you still can. If the government is complaining that passwords are hard, then it likely won't be long before an alternative is used. That would make it a lot easier to share data between various organizations, because really, sharing passwords is insecure, but losing control of your biometric data is described as safe.