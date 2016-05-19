Technology used in fitness trackers could hold the key to reducing cyber attacks, researchers say.

The team, from the University of Bath and Goldsmiths, University of London, are investigating a device that plugs into a computer.

It would signal when action – such as changing a password or updating anti-virus software – is needed with sound, lights and vibration.

Future uses could include alerts when an employee is using a work computer for activities such as social media or shopping