Fitbit-Style USB Tracker Proposed to Improve Cyber Diligence

James Orme writes:

Technology used in fitness trackers could hold the key to reducing cyber attacks, researchers say.

The team, from the University of Bath and Goldsmiths, University of London, are investigating a device that plugs into a computer.

It would signal when action – such as changing a password or updating anti-virus software – is needed with sound, lights and vibration.

Future uses could include alerts when an employee is using a work computer for activities such as social media or shopping

  by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 16, @10:06AM

    Future uses could include alerts when an employee is using a work computer for activities such as social media or shopping

    Yep, that always works. At our office, you see half the staff dicking around with their phones all day checking Twitbook, pinterest, and the local online fashion outlet. Work computers, too locked down, and the work network has too many sites blocked. So people just use their phones. On their work machines they still click on phishing emails and type their work password into external sites. But, hey, at least they're not using Fuckbook or feeBay on their work machine.

    by Thexalon on Thursday May 16, @10:40AM

      by Thexalon (636) on Thursday May 16, @10:40AM (#844208) Homepage

      Obviously, the reason that your people are dicking around rather than getting work done is because you haven't been draconian enough. It has absolutely nothing to do with your project plan being stupid, the work being unnecessary, management failing to reward effort, or the brain rest actually improving productivity.

      At least, that's how many management teams I've encountered seem to think.

  by MostCynical on Thursday May 16, @11:06AM

    by MostCynical (2589) on Thursday May 16, @11:06AM (#844218)

    Thief! Stealing company time!

    https://www.youtube.com/watch%3Fv%3D9ZrAYxWPN6c [youtube.com]

  by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 16, @11:23AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 16, @11:23AM (#844225)

    I wonder how it would know when changing a password is needed without being a gaping security flaw. Or is this like the feature that locks you out of your account forever if you try to log in from abroad despite the accurate login and password because it's "suspicious" and will no unlock unless you give them your phone number?
    Or maybe it's just like the emails forcing you to change the password every month so it ends up being less and less inventive because you simply can't remember them.

