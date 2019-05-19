from the something-unobservable-made-of-something-unobserved,-it's-axionmatic dept.
In an article Friday on Universe Today, Paul M. Sutter, an astrophysicist at Ohio State, discusses one tantalizing possibility for explaining dark matter, which is that it may be comprised of particles called axions.
Axions are an exotic hypothetical particle invented to explain a conundrum in high energy physics having to to with [sic] charge-parity symmetry and the strong nuclear force. Like dark matter, we have not actually observed axions.
The conundrum is that by all rights the strong nuclear force should violate [CP-symmetry]. There are terms in the mathematics that very obviously break CP-symmetry, and yet we don't see any signs of symmetry breaking with the strong nuclear force in any of our experiments. So something must be going on to restore this symmetry when it ought to be broken.
The answer – or at least one potential answer – is a new kind of particle called the axion. The axion restores a certain kind of balance in the force (yes I'm aware of the Star wars reference here) so that the CP-symmetry is preserved and everyone can go about their daily lives. Of course experiments to date haven't directly revealed the existence of the axion, and there's a range of possible masses and properties that the axion could have.
Based on the relationship of galactic core objects to galaxy sizes, a team of astronomers was able to place upper bounds on axion particle mass, which will help guide future experiments.
It turns out that some of the range of possible axion properties allow that hypothetical particle to be a candidate for the dark matter.
The Dark Axions
If we let the axion be the dark matter it can generally explain all the usual dark matter observations. It can explain the rotation curves inside of galaxies. It can explain the motions of galaxies within galaxy clusters. It can be manufactured in sufficient abundance in the early Universe to fit observations of the cosmic microwave background. And so on.
Axions acting as dark matter also present a potential alternative for black holes in the center of galaxies
axions in the cores of galaxies can bundle together tightly enough to form a single massive ball that would at first blush look a lot like a supermassive black hole. It would be small, it wouldn't interact with light, and it would be incredibly massive.
He also notes that the recent imaging of Sagittarius A* does not rule out axion cores.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 19, @09:26PM (2 children)
Dark matter is made out of figments from the imaginations of people who refuse to accept GR was falsified over 50 years ago. While the idea started out ok, the only question is whether it is due to incompetence or malice at this point.
(Score: 2) by darkfeline on Sunday May 19, @09:47PM
While I agree with the sentiment here, any physical model we come up with is made out of the figments of our imagination. All we can ever do is make up models that appear to model reality. Reality could be made up of ethereal yoctoyoctoscopic cornflakes for all we know.
We judge the "correctness" of any model by how closely it models reality and by how simple it is. If I can model a ping pong table with balls bouncing off one another, and you can model the ping pong table with a 1000 page text describing mating rituals between fairies and salamanders, even if your model works, it's quite frankly retarded.
Now then, the problem as I understand it is that we have this theory that models most of reality as we can observe it. However, it doesn't work in some situations unless we assume the existence of "dark matter" that is otherwise not observable except that it balances out our equations for gravity.
If we can integrate dark matter into our model in a simple way, it doesn't matter too much whether or not dark matter is real, so long as we can't come up with a simpler model that models all of reality. The problem is that we have spent many years coming up with complex ways of integrating dark matter into our model, none of which really work out.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by takyon on Sunday May 19, @09:50PM
Dark matter is real, and it's made of Gaaarkaons.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 19, @10:14PM
... and strings are made of dark matter. As this unifies our understanding of everything, please send me my Nobel Prize.