from the sad-state-of-affairs dept.
LeanIn.org and SurveyMonkey just released the results of a survey on the state of men and women interacting in the workplace in the age of #MeToo. The results are frustrating. The data reveals that 60% of male managers say they are uncomfortable performing common workplace activities such as mentoring, working one on one, or socializing with a woman. That's a 32% increase over last year.
To add insult to insult, senior-level men who were surveyed are now far more hesitant to spend time with junior female colleagues than junior male ones, across a range of basic work activities. The men were 12 times more likely to hesitate to have one-on-one meetings, nine times more likely to hesitate to travel with a junior woman for work, and six times more likely to hesitate to have a work dinner with a junior woman.
(Emphasis from original retained.)
A 32% increase in one year is a dramatic social trend.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 21, @07:18AM
While the majority of women aren't that ruthless, the ones that are can destroy your career rather rapidly if they have built up a powerbase, or have the social media presence to judge you from outside the business.
There are also plenty of asshole men who might take advantage of the situation or the power imbalance, but just based on anecdotal evidence, it is now a dragon and tiger situation, rather than the old wolf and sheep.
Just based off my own experience, the average women is no problem at all. Many are capable of working with, below, alongside, or above men with no problems. But there is a certain group whose socially accepted behavior doesn't belong in the professional world, and that group seems to be the one gaining more power, just like the men they once rallied against. And what this group does undermines the needed trust and mutual respect for professionalism in the workplace just as much as the prior good old boys and sleazy male manager did, and sometimes still do. But women replacing those men with their own anti-social and unprofessional behaviors doesn't improve the situation, only prepare it for another backlash when the men become too marginalized, causing the pendulum to swing the opposite direction, rather than come to a half in the middle, like equality should entail.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 21, @07:23AM (2 children)
Never be alone with a woman other than your wife.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 21, @07:33AM (1 child)
Never be around children without other adults present.
If you think Female coworkers are bad, or random women, try having anything said about you around kids.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Tuesday May 21, @07:48AM
Be real creepy around women and girls: sniff their hair, touch them.....yeah....oh yeah.... touch them....tha's it.........sniff that little girl hair....
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Tuesday May 21, @07:28AM (1 child)
Now we have more justification for open workspace concepts! No more problems with being in an enclosed space with a member of the (roughly) opposite sex. Hooraaayyyyyy...
Maybe we need something with safe harbor provisions. Like, you are allowed to meet 1-1, but both of you must be wearing loose sweatshirts and sweatpants while wearing a full-face solid-color spandex mask, and no touching is allowed, and the meeting will be recorded on video, but with no audio. I think I'm kidding, though.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Tuesday May 21, @07:49AM
Sounds like tantric sex!
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---