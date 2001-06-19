Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Facebook Reportedly Thinks There's No 'Expectation of Privacy' on Social Media

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday June 02, @09:17AM   Printer-friendly
from the what-they-say-or-what-they-think dept.
Digital Liberty

"upstart" writes:

Submitted via IRC for Bytram

Facebook reportedly thinks there's no 'expectation of privacy' on social media

Facebook on Wednesday reportedly argued that it didn't violate users' privacy rights because there's no expectation of privacy when using social media.

"There is no invasion of privacy at all, because there is no privacy," Facebook counsel Orin Snyder said during a pretrial hearing to dismiss a lawsuit stemming from the Cambridge Analytica scandal, according to Law 360.

The company reportedly didn't deny that third parties accessed users' data, but it instead told US District Judge Vince Chhabria that there's no "reasonable expectation of privacy" on Facebook or any other social media site.

Facebook declined to comment.

Original Submission


«  The Defect-Free Assembly of 2-D Clusters With Over 100 Single-Atom Quantum Systems
Facebook Reportedly Thinks There's No 'Expectation of Privacy' on Social Media | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.