Filmed in 1900, the first ever video recording of a solar eclipse is now posted online for viewing.

Until it was released this week, the film was held in the archives of the Royal Astronomical Society. According to the society, this was actually the second time that [magician Nevil Maskelyne] tried to film a solar eclipse. After his first attempt in 1898, the film was stolen, and it hasn't been seen since.

The short by modern standards clip of the May 28th, 1900 eclipse was restored frame by frame and lasts 1 minute and 8 seconds, it was originally filmed in North Carolina

during an expedition by the British Astronomical Association. [Maskelyne] recorded the footage using a telescopic adapter on his camera, which made the eclipse easier to capture.

The clip from the Royal Astonomical Society is part of the recently released Victorian Film Collection which includes films from the first six years of the medium and, among other things, the First X-ray Cinematograph Film Ever Taken

The next solar eclipse taking place in the U.S. will occur in 2024. Homebodies should try to catch that one since without traveling, there won't be another until 2045.