Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Watch the Nearly 120 Year Old First Ever Extant Video Recording of a Solar Eclipse

posted by Fnord666 on Monday June 03, @11:04AM   Printer-friendly
from the eclipse-E-clips dept.
Science

RandomFactor writes:

Filmed in 1900, the first ever video recording of a solar eclipse is now posted online for viewing.

Until it was released this week, the film was held in the archives of the Royal Astronomical Society. According to the society, this was actually the second time that [magician Nevil Maskelyne] tried to film a solar eclipse. After his first attempt in 1898, the film was stolen, and it hasn't been seen since.

The short by modern standards clip of the May 28th, 1900 eclipse was restored frame by frame and lasts 1 minute and 8 seconds, it was originally filmed in North Carolina

during an expedition by the British Astronomical Association. [Maskelyne] recorded the footage using a telescopic adapter on his camera, which made the eclipse easier to capture.

The clip from the Royal Astonomical Society is part of the recently released Victorian Film Collection which includes films from the first six years of the medium and, among other things, the First X-ray Cinematograph Film Ever Taken

The next solar eclipse taking place in the U.S. will occur in 2024. Homebodies should try to catch that one since without traveling, there won't be another until 2045.

Original Submission


«  Amazon Prevails in Battle with South American Countries for `.amazon' Domain Name
Watch the Nearly 120 Year Old First Ever Extant Video Recording of a Solar Eclipse | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 6 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by BenJeremy on Monday June 03, @11:17AM (5 children)

    by BenJeremy (6392) on Monday June 03, @11:17AM (#850803)

    I'm curious what video technology they used to record the event

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 03, @11:33AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 03, @11:33AM (#850812)

      NTSC, pal.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 03, @11:40AM (3 children)

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 03, @11:40AM (#850815)

      I'm curious what video technology they used to record the event

      You're asking a lot. Such research could take years and cost millions of lives.

      Or you could just scroll up to TFS and see:

      The clip from the Royal Astonomical Society is part of the recently released Victorian Film Collection which includes films from the first six years of the medium and, among other things, the First X-ray Cinematograph Film Ever Taken

      Sigh.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 03, @11:57AM (2 children)

        by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 03, @11:57AM (#850822)

        Or you could just scroll up to TFS and see:
        ...
        Sigh

        I see you're still grieving your lost sense of humor.

        • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 03, @12:16PM (1 child)

          by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 03, @12:16PM (#850827)

          Same AC here.

          I'm actually *really* easily amused.

          That one was so bad that it Poe'd [wikipedia.org] me.

          Poe'd, Poe'd me.

          • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 03, @12:26PM

            by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 03, @12:26PM (#850828)

            Poe'd, Poe'd me.

            Ah, you lost it to a horrific murder., that's why the impairing trauma.

(1)