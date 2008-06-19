In a marketing campaign idea that even the least savvy internet user could have told you was a terrible idea, the North Face decided to announce publicly earlier this week how it gamed Google Search results to promote its products by uploading photos of them to high-traffic Wikipedia entries.

North Face even gloated about its success with a short, two-minute video detailing how shots of famous locales were swapped for similar-seeming photos featuring North Face product placement, inorganically juicing North Face visibility in Google results. The opening of the video showed a graphic of a Google Search bar filling up in real time with the words, “How can a brand be the first on google without paying anything for it?”

Now, the brand is apologizing for the move, and for having claimed it worked with Wikipedia-owner the Wikimedia Foundation. And, in an interview with The New York Times, North Face is also claiming that it was the cause of a lack of communication between the company and an independent distributor outside the US.

[...]The Wikimedia Foundation didn’t mince words in its own blog post. “We were disappointed to learn that The North Face, an outdoor recreation product company, and Leo Burnett Tailor Made, an ad agency retained by The North Face, unethically manipulated Wikipedia,” the organization wrote in a blog post published yesterday. “They have risked your trust in our mission for a short-lived marketing stunt.” The organization said it only became aware of the tactic once details of the ad campaign were divulged in an Ad Age report on Tuesday.