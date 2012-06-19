from the wind-of-change-is-blowin' dept.
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/06/08/opinion/sunday/privacy-congress-facebook-google.html
In the past year, Congress has been happy to drag tech C.E.O.s into hearings and question them about how they vacuum up and exploit personal information about their users. But so far those hearings haven't amounted to much more than talk. Lawmakers have yet to do their job and rewrite the law to ensure that such abuses don't continue.
Americans have been far too vulnerable for far too long when they venture online. Companies are free today to monitor Americans' behavior and collect information about them from across the web and the real world to do everything from sell them cars to influence their votes to set their life insurance rates — all usually without users' knowledge of the collection and manipulation taking place behind the scenes. It's taken more than a decade of shocking revelations — of data breaches and other privacy abuses — to get to this moment, when there finally seems to be enough momentum to pass a federal law. Congress is considering several pieces of legislation that would strengthen Americans' privacy rights, and alongside them, a few bills that would make it easier for tech companies to strip away what few privacy rights we now enjoy.
American lawmakers are late to the party. Europe has already set what amounts to a global privacy standard with its General Data Protection Regulation, which went into effect in 2018. G.D.P.R. establishes several privacy rights that do not exist in the United States — including a requirement for companies to inform users about their data practices and receive explicit permission before collecting any personal information. Although Americans cannot legally avail themselves of specific rights under G.D.P.R., the fact that the biggest global tech companies are complying everywhere with the new European rules means that the technocrats in Brussels are doing more for Americans' digital privacy rights than their own Congress.
The toughest privacy law in the United States today, is the California Consumer Privacy Act, which is set to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2020. Just like G.D.P.R., it requires companies to take adequate security measures to protect data and also offers consumers the right to request access to the data that has been collected about them. Under the California law, consumers not only have a right to know whether their data is being sold or handed off to third parties, they also have a right to block that sale. And the opt-out can't be a false choice — Facebook and Google would not be able to refuse service just because a user didn't want their data sold.
[...] Where the Warner/Fischer bill looks to alleviate the harmful effects of data collection on consumers, Senator Josh Hawley's Do Not Track Act seeks to stop the problem much closer to the source, by creating a Do Not Track system administered by the Federal Trade Commission. Commercial websites would be required by law not to harvest unnecessary data from consumers who have Do Not Track turned on.
A similar idea appeared in a more comprehensive draft bill circulated last year by Senator Ron Wyden, but Mr. Wyden has yet to introduce that bill this session. Instead, like Mr. Warner, he seems to have turned his attention to downstream effects — for the time being, at least. This year, he is sponsoring a bill for algorithmic accountability, requiring the largest tech companies to test their artificial intelligence systems for biases, such as racial discrimination, and to fix those biases that are found.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by opinionated_science on Wednesday June 12, @05:18PM (4 children)
money.
Personal data makes money.
Personal data loss doesn't lose money.
Hence, no corrective legislation until we have politicians that are not bought and paid for.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 12, @05:31PM
Right, the biggest data analytics companies are American.
When in the US did we ever want to put a damper on profits?
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Wednesday June 12, @05:36PM
For example, some of the biggest invaders of privacy just happen to be in and around the district of the Speaker of the House right now, and contributed substantially to her campaign. She's remarkably cheap to buy too: $30K from Alphabet, something like $750K in Apple stock, and she's perfectly willing to do their bidding.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Wednesday June 12, @05:38PM
Yes, money.
To complete the circle, the American consumertard public is exposed to a constant barrage of advertising and propaganda that helpfully informs them that are expected to give up their privacy to get things they want. Want 5 bucks off your purchase? Sign up for our store credit card! Want up to the second news? Download our FREE weather/news/spyware app and buy a new cell phone while you are at it! And they really believe this is all for their benefit.
Of course, if spying on consumers it were explicitly illegal and enforced, many of those fake benifits/offers/services would indeed dry up. Who would spend time and money writing and maintaining an "app" if they couldn't mine user data?
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Wednesday June 12, @06:07PM
no corrective legislation until we have voters that give a damn enough to vote out the crooks.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 12, @05:21PM (1 child)
In America,
Money == "free speech".
One dollar, one vote.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Wednesday June 12, @06:05PM
That's strange. I never had to pay a dollar to vote. Now I wonder if it was counted.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 12, @05:34PM (3 children)
i don't like surveillance capitalism nor companies that use it but the idea that an alternative master is going to somehow help the slaves' predicament is just propaganda for the enemy. you can shove your state socialist dystopia up your ass too.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 12, @05:38PM
please clarify what socialism exactly you are referring to ?
Is it the subsidies for corporations and 1% at the expense of the rest of the USA ?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 12, @05:43PM
In the absence of market regulation, abuse always occurs.
In this particular case, the market mechanism is distorted because of information asymmetry in that Americans do not know what PII is being gathered about them, and have no recourse to address that asymmetry.
Ensuring that such information is (slightly) more symmetrical is a start. There's nothing socialist about trying to ensure more efficient markets.
If living in a representative democracy represents slavery to you, Somalia beckons, my anarchomoron friend.
Don't let the door hit you on the way out.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 12, @06:25PM
Heh, sent over the edge by "so far behind Europe." MURRICA NUMBAR UNO BITCHES!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 12, @05:36PM
"requiring the largest tech companies to test their artificial intelligence systems for biases, such as racial discrimination, and to fix those biases that are found."
Of course it will only apply if the AI makes any uncomfortable conclusions about protected races. It anything negative is concluded for whites, then that's just AI confirming wokeness is objective truth. And the AI will be legislatively required to be undergo reeducation using "correct" examples until it repeats back the answers the politcians demand. Just like they do to humans.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 12, @05:51PM
Google, Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft... And suckers all around the world happily spill their guts to them every single day.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by bradley13 on Wednesday June 12, @06:30PM
The founders thought they had it covered. They tried to restrict the government, by requiring warrants, etc..
In recent times, well, the EU is a younger government. Corruption is less entrenched in the EU parliament. In the US, essentially all Congress critters are on the take, because that's the only way to get elected.
(Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Wednesday June 12, @06:31PM
For one thing, I'm glad that us backwards Americans are "so far behind" Europe on their stupid Right To Be Forgotten.
