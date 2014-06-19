from the data-sharing-policies dept.
Opinion | We Read 150 Privacy Policies. They Were an Incomprehensible Disaster.
[...] here are several privacy policies from major tech and media platforms. Like most privacy policies, they’re verbose and full of legal jargon — and opaquely establish companies’ justifications for collecting and selling your data. The data market has become the engine of the internet, and these privacy policies we agree to but don't fully understand help fuel it.
To see exactly how inscrutable they have become, I analyzed the length and readability of privacy policies from nearly 150 popular websites and apps. Facebook’s privacy policy, for example, takes around 18 minutes to read in its entirety – slightly above average for the policies I tested.
Then I tested how easy it was to understand each policy using the Lexile test developed by the education company Metametrics. The test measures a text’s complexity based on factors like sentence length and the difficulty of vocabulary.
[...] The vast majority of these privacy policies exceed the college reading level. And according to the most recent literacy survey conducted by the National Center for Education Statistics, over half of Americans may struggle to comprehend dense, lengthy texts. That means a significant chunk of the data collection economy is based on consenting to complicated documents that many Americans can’t understand.
[...] Despite efforts like the General Data Protection Regulation to make policies more accessible, there seems to be an intractable tradeoff between a policy’s readability and length. Even policies that are shorter and easier to read can be impenetrable, given the amount of background knowledge required to understand how things like cookies and IP addresses play a role in data collection.
“You’re confused into thinking these are there to inform users, as opposed to protect companies,” said Albert Gidari, the consulting director of privacy at the Stanford Center for Internet and Society.
(Score: 3, Informative) by JoeMerchant on Friday June 14, @10:30PM (1 child)
What could a company possibly gain by providing a clear, easily understood, or even self-coherent Privacy Policy?
Far better to pay a junior lawyer for a day or two and have them craft something completely meaningless which appears at a glance to meet the requirements of the regulations. Then, if they're ever called out for having a nonsense policy, they can pay another junior lawyer to engage with the toothless corrections group to help clarify the policy and maybe come into minimal compliance with the law.
It's not like consumers walk away from a new shiny just because there's a 16 page privacy policy they have to click through.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Friday June 14, @11:12PM
Yup. I object to the word "disaster".
The end result is exactly as designed.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 14, @10:33PM (1 child)
... where is Soylent News' privacy policy?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 14, @11:05PM
Feel free to use this one, it came with phpBB software that we use for a forum for a tiny organization, I've replaced our specific additions with "website", "org_name" and "URL" to protect the guilty:
--------------
This policy explains in detail how “website” along with its affiliated companies (hereinafter “we”, “us”, “our”, “org_name”, “URL”) and phpBB (hereinafter “they”, “them”, “their”, “phpBB software”, “www.phpbb.com”, “phpBB Limited”, “phpBB Teams”) use any information collected during any session of usage by you (hereinafter “your information”).
Your information is collected via two ways. Firstly, by browsing “website” will cause the phpBB software to create a number of cookies, which are small text files that are downloaded on to your computer’s web browser temporary files. The first two cookies just contain a user identifier (hereinafter “user-id”) and an anonymous session identifier (hereinafter “session-id”), automatically assigned to you by the phpBB software. A third cookie will be created once you have browsed topics within “website” and is used to store which topics have been read, thereby improving your user experience.
The second way in which we collect your information is by what you submit to us. This can be, and is not limited to: posting as an anonymous user (hereinafter “anonymous posts”), registering on “website” (hereinafter “your account”) and posts submitted by you after registration and whilst logged in (hereinafter “your posts”).
Your account will at a bare minimum contain a uniquely identifiable name (hereinafter “your user name”), a personal password used for logging into your account (hereinafter “your password”) and a personal, valid email address (hereinafter “your email”). Your information for your account at “website” is protected by data-protection laws applicable in the country that hosts us. Any information beyond your user name, your password, and your email address required by “website” during the registration process is either mandatory or optional, at the discretion of “org_name”. In all cases, you have the option of what information in your account is publicly displayed. Furthermore, within your account, you have the option to opt-in or opt-out of automatically generated emails from the phpBB software.
Your password is ciphered (a one-way hash) so that it is secure. However, it is recommended that you do not reuse the same password across a number of different websites. Your password is the means of accessing your account at “website”, so please guard it carefully and under no circumstance will anyone affiliated with “org_name”, phpBB or another 3rd party, legitimately ask you for your password. Should you forget your password for your account, you can use the “I forgot my password” feature provided by the phpBB software. This process will ask you to submit your user name and your email, then the phpBB software will generate a new password to reclaim your account.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Friday June 14, @10:35PM
Anything you say can and will be used against you, and you ain't gettin' no lawyer!
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Friday June 14, @10:35PM (1 child)
This should be taught to kids as soon as they learn how to read; that a lot of text that they'll be presented with is designed primarily around concerns/intents other than intelligibility, and a list of what those common concerns/intents are -- legal coverage, poetic symbolism, etc. Not that they'll need to read that stuff -- just to simplify identifying it when they see it, and maybe not try to waste a lot of time trying to decipher it using typical reading methods.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday June 14, @10:54PM
Like patents? If I were king, and still gave a damn about the patent office, I'd impose a sliding scale for patent fees: the more instructive a patent is, the easier it is to reproduce what is being patented solely from the text and figures provided, the lower the fee. Not a penalty for obfuscation, mind you, just a discount for those patents which can be processed through the examiners in less than the average amount of time engaged.
You want to hire a bunch of patent lawyers to obfuscate what you're patenting, ratchet up their fees and the fees of the opposing parties as they try to decipher the whole thing for a potential conflict or licensing? Sure, play that game, just be prepared to share your fee orgy with the patent office before you get any legal protection.