Critical Bug in Infusion System Allows Changing Drug Dose in Medical Pumps

Researchers discovered two vulnerabilities in Alaris Gateway Workstations that are used to deliver fluid medication. One of them is critical and an attacker could leverage it to take full control of the medical devices connecting to it.

A flaw in the firmware code of the device has been assigned the highest severity score, a perfect 10, so it can be exploited remotely and without authentication. The other issue received is less severe and affects the workstation's web-based management interface.

[...] Researchers at CyberMDX discovered that AGW's firmware can be replaced remotely with a custom version. An attacker sitting on the same network as the target system would be able "update and manipulate a CAB file, which stores files in an archived library and utilizes a proper format for Windows CE," say the researchers.

With this type of access, the adversary would be able to alter the dosage of the drug dispensed by certain models of infusion pumps connected to an AWG, which are common in hospital wards and intensive care units.

Source: https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/critical-bug-in-infusion-system-allows-changing-drug-dose-in-medical-pumps/

Original Submission


