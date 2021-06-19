from the five-points-for-blue-hair-ladies dept.
The USA state of Florida has just opened up their highways to autonomous vehicle testing, https://www.autonomousvehicleinternational.com/news/testing/unmanned-autonomous-vehicles-cleared-to-operate-in-florida.html
Florida governor Ron DeSantis has signed a new item of legislation in a bid to make Florida “the most autonomous vehicle-friendly state in the country”.
‘CS/HB 311: Autonomous Vehicles’ looks to remove some of the biggest barriers facing the advancement of autonomous vehicles, including allowing autonomous vehicles to operate without a human presence on board, providing all insurance parameters have been met.
“Signing this legislation paves the way for Florida to continue as a national leader in transportation innovation and technological advancement,” said DeSantis. “I would like to thank the bill sponsors, Senator Jeff Brandes and Representative Jason Fischer, for their work in making Florida the most autonomous vehicle-friendly state in the country.”
AC (sarc) comment -- I guess Florida is the next state to be bought by the big AV companies. My prediction for the next fatality is an elderly person in a wheelchair. If the victim's family has some money, a big settlement will be made (unlike the homeless person pushing their bicycle in Arizona).
As someone noted here earlier, how many fatalities are acceptable before the technology is developed?
[How many fatalities and injuries are acceptable for non-autonomous vehicles? -Ed.]
(Score: 2, Funny) by fustakrakich on Friday June 21, @10:44PM
to:
1) drive slowly in the left lane?
2) keep its left blinker on at all times?
3) just sit and daydream after the light turns green?
I mean, they have to blend in, right?
You can do this autonomous stuff for trains and ships, but cars aren't ready for it.
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 21, @10:50PM
of a "big AV company"?