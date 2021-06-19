Florida governor Ron DeSantis has signed a new item of legislation in a bid to make Florida “the most autonomous vehicle-friendly state in the country”.

‘CS/HB 311: Autonomous Vehicles’ looks to remove some of the biggest barriers facing the advancement of autonomous vehicles, including allowing autonomous vehicles to operate without a human presence on board, providing all insurance parameters have been met.

“Signing this legislation paves the way for Florida to continue as a national leader in transportation innovation and technological advancement,” said DeSantis. “I would like to thank the bill sponsors, Senator Jeff Brandes and Representative Jason Fischer, for their work in making Florida the most autonomous vehicle-friendly state in the country.”

...