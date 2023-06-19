19/06/23/2259221 story
from the What-about-state's-rights? dept.
Supreme Court Overturns Precedent In Property Rights Case. A Sign Of Things To Come?
A sharply divided U.S. Supreme Court ruled Friday that property owners can go directly to federal court with claims that state and local regulations effectively deprive landowners of the use of their property.
The 5-to-4 decision overturned decades of precedent that barred property owners from going to federal court until their claims had been denied in state court.
Federal courts are often viewed as friendlier than state courts for such property claims. The decision, with all five of the court's conservatives in the majority, may have particular effects in cities and coastal areas that have strict regulations for development.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday June 24, @05:15AM (1 child)
"Eminent domain" has been sorely abused in recent decades. Some cock-bite "developer" promises a few million to a corrupt mayor, and he invokes "eminent domain" to evict thousands of people from their homes. Yeah, a rapid, easy, route to federal courts may put a stop to that nonsense.
On the other hand, the nay-sayers are right. We may end up with the Supreme Court getting involved in petty little disputes about zoning laws.
If the threat of a federal case stops some of the corruption and theft, that is good. Corrupt politicians should be smart enough to know there are limits to the theft they can get away with, and start reining themselves in.
(Score: 2) by EJ on Monday June 24, @05:24AM
