from the deep-seated-insecurities-and-paranoia dept.
NSA Starts Contributing Low-Level Code to UEFI BIOS Alternative
The NSA has started assigning developers to the Coreboot project, which is an open source alternative to Windows BIOS/UEFI firmware. The NSA's Eugene Myers has begun contributing SMI Transfer Monitor (STM) implementation code for the x86 processor. Myers works for NSA’s Trusted Systems Research Group, which according to the agency’s website, is meant to “conduct and sponsor research in the technologies and techniques which will secure America's information systems of tomorrow.”
Myers published a paper about STM last year on how NSA’s STM implementation could work. All Coreboot code, including all the STM contributions from the NSA, are open source, so anyone could verify that there is no backdoor in there -- in theory.
In practice, the NSA could have also written the code in a less-than-secure way with vulnerabilities that are hard to detect without more experienced security researchers. Alternatively, the NSA could also update this implementation years later, when there are less eyes on the STM implementation and the update would no longer make headlines.
Better to avoid coreboot and feel secure that the hardware could never subvert my expectations of security and privacy. /s
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 24, @11:48PM (1 child)
If you want security and privacy with your computing, use microcontrollers fabbed in China.
Like Arduino FTW.
(Score: 1) by RandomFactor on Tuesday June 25, @12:07AM
I wouldn't dismiss it so lightly.
Cyber warfare is asymmetrical. Every bit of cyber warfare we shut down, even if it shuts it off from us as well, accrues to the US's benefit. And the folks doing this aren't stupid enough to think an open source project won't be dissected by the North Koreans, China, Russia, and every Hackioso in existence.
"My battery is low and it's getting dark." - Opportunity
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Tuesday June 25, @12:02AM
It's an open source project, so the code is available. I see no problems if the NSA contributes code: for once, that's open source code that will be under EXTREME scrutiny because of who and what the contributor is :)