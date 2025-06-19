from the hold-your-horses dept.
Ubuntu Compromises on 32-Bit App Support
Canonical, the developer of Ubuntu, has backtracked on an earlier announcement that Ubuntu 19.10 will no longer update 32-bit packages and applications, announcing today that Ubuntu 19.10 and 20.04 will support select 32-bit apps.
The news follows Valve and the developers of Wine, an open source compatibility layer for running Windows apps on other operating systems, saying they would stop supporting Ubuntu completely.
[...] In response, Canonical said it will work with select developers of 32-bit apps to ensure these apps continue to work on Ubuntu 19.10 and 20.04. However, these apps may only work under more stringent requirements, such as running them in Ubuntu containers, something that may not appease Steam and Wine developers.
Long-term, Canonical still thinks 32-bit apps need to go, since most are not updated and present a security risk.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday June 25, @03:40PM (4 children)
Ubuntu has sold itself to many, MANY people based on the premise that it would run on hardware that Microsoft just murders. Abandoning 32-bit machines would be like cutting off their noses, to spite their faces.
No, Ubuntu isn't the lightest weight distro out there, not by any stretch. (DSL, or Puppy, maybe?) But, they do run well on old machinery. You just don't toss a huge part of your selling strategy like that. Of course, we must recognize that Ubuntu makes little if any money on those people still running old machines. Those cheap bastids aren't overwhelming Ubuntu with donations!
(Score: 3, Informative) by Pino P on Tuesday June 25, @03:47PM (2 children)
The disagreement of the featured article is not about abandoning 32-bit machines. It's about abandoning 32-bit applications on 64-bit machines. Many of these applications were published by companies that are long out of business.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday June 25, @04:00PM (1 child)
I think someone did not realize how important 32 bit executables remain, even on 64 bit hardware. Even if the OS only supports 64 bit hardware.
I wonder how long 32 bit executables will remain important.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 25, @04:37PM
For as long as desktop's use X86 compatible processors.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Tuesday June 25, @04:29PM
I would say Tiny Core Linux is as small as you could feasibly get and still have a real OS. It's by no means user-friendly in my opinion, though. Whereas, Puppy Linux is generally designed to "Just Work" and is much easier for a newb / Windows or Apple Refugee to get into.
