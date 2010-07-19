19/07/10/0321243 story
posted by martyb on Wednesday July 10, @07:18AM
from the sudden-outbreak-of-common-sense? dept.
from the sudden-outbreak-of-common-sense? dept.
Facebook Usage Falling after Privacy Scandals, Data Suggest:
Facebook usage has plummeted over the last year, according to data seen by the Guardian, though the company says usage by other measures continues to grow.
Since April 2018, the first full month after news of the Cambridge Analytica scandal broke in the Observer, actions on Facebook such as likes, shares and posts have dropped by almost 20%, according to the business analytics firm Mixpanel.
Taking that month as a baseline, total actions fell by more that 10% within a month, recovered a bit over the summer and then fell again over the autumn and winter of 2018, except for a brief rally over the period of the US midterm elections.
Facebook Usage Falling after Privacy Scandals, Data Suggest | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.