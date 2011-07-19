from the was-just-out-for-a-walk dept.
Earliest modern human found outside Africa
Researchers have found the earliest example of our species (modern humans) outside Africa. A skull unearthed in Greece has been dated to 210,000 years ago, at a time when Europe was occupied by the Neanderthals. The sensational discovery adds to evidence of an earlier migration of people from Africa that left no trace in the DNA of people alive today.
[...] Homo sapiens fossils from Skhul and Qafzeh in Israel were dated in the 1990s to between 90,000 and 125,000 years ago.
These were viewed as anomalies - a brief foray outside our African homeland that came to very little.
However, in recent years, we've come to understand that our species ranged outside Africa even earlier and further than we'd previously believed.
In the last few years, palaeontologists have discovered modern human fossils from Daoxian and Zhirendong in China dating to between 80,000 and 120,000 years ago.
Also at Phys.org (AFP).
Apidima Cave fossils provide earliest evidence of Homo sapiens in Eurasia (DOI: 10.1038/s41586-019-1376-z) (DX)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 11, @03:04PM (2 children)
We wuz kabgz is just some made up shit. Humans did not originate in Africa.
(Score: 2) by Rupert Pupnick on Thursday July 11, @03:13PM
Calling Dr. Idiocracy...
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday July 11, @03:18PM
Oh yeah they did! Modern humans got the hell out, and antique humans stayed behind.
