From the Beeb.
Computer pioneer and codebreaker Alan Turing will feature on the new design of the Bank of England's £50 note.
He is celebrated for his code-cracking work that proved vital to the Allies in World War Two.
The £50 note will be the last of the Bank of England collection to switch from paper to polymer when it enters circulation by the end of 2021.
The note was once described as the "currency of corrupt elites" and is the least used in daily transactions.
However, there are still 344 million £50 notes in circulation, with a combined value of £17.2bn, according to the Bank of England's banknote circulation figures.
The work of Alan Turing, who was educated in Sherborne, Dorset, helped accelerate Allied efforts to read German Naval messages enciphered with the Enigma machine. Less celebrated is the pivotal role he played in the development of early computers, first at the National Physical Laboratory and later at the University of Manchester.
In 2013, he was given a posthumous royal pardon for his 1952 conviction for gross indecency following which he was chemically castrated. He had been arrested after having an affair with a 19-year-old Manchester man.
The Bank said his legacy continued to have an impact on science and society today.
Not as good as a $20, but the least you can do when your government drove a brilliant logician and computer designer to a premature suicide. Rest in Peace, Alan Turing.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Tuesday July 16, @06:22PM (3 children)
Or is it a piece of paper programmed to convince you it's Alan Turing?
(Score: 4, Funny) by MrGuy on Tuesday July 16, @06:43PM (2 children)
It's a piece of paper programmed to convince you and others that it has actual value, which is already pretty impressive.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 16, @06:47PM
The new barcodes are actually refracting the stable EM wavelengths to trigger seratonin dumps in the mammalian brain. Next level cyberpunk!
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Tuesday July 16, @06:49PM
I mean, it's gonna be a post-brexit pound, not sure anyone actually believes it'll be worth anything.