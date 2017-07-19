Stories
Oracle Researchers Working on Linux Protection Against Hyper-Threading Attacks

posted by martyb on Wednesday July 17, @05:22AM
from the trying-to-tie-up-some-loose-threads dept.
Security

takyon writes:

Linux May Gain Protection Against Hyper-Threading Attacks

Oracle security researchers have been working on security feature for Linux kernels that could protect Linux-based systems against attacks that affect Intel's Hyper-Threading (HT) feature. Multiple side-channel threats the feature's vulnerable against, including L1TF/Foreshadow and the MDS attacks, have been revealed over the past few months.

The Oracle developers didn't specify whether or not the recent MDS[*] attacks against Intel's HT would also be mitigated through its Kernel Address Space Isolation (KASI), only that it will protect against L1TF/Foreshadow. Other side-channel attacks seem to be up for debate, as any extra isolation being introduced into the kernel could potentially impact the performance of Linux systems.

[...] They're now looking for suggestions on how to improve the feature before they attempt to merge it into an official release of the Linux kernel.

[*] MDS — Microarchitectural Data Sampling. See the explanation by Intel and an in-depth description and analysis at https://mdsattacks.com/.

