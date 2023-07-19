from the wait-a-few-years,-it-will-change-again dept.
The Paleo, or 'caveman' diet, consists of meat, vegetables, nuts, and limited fruit. It excludes grains, legumes, dairy, salt, and refined sugars and oils. Unfortunately in a recent study researchers also found it leads to reduced beneficial gut bacteria and twice the level of trimethylamin-n-oxide (TMAO), which is linked closely with increased risk of heart disease.
[Lead researcher Dr Angela Genoni] said the reason TMAO was so elevated in people on the Paleo diet appeared to be the lack of whole grains in their diet.
"We found the lack of whole grains were associated with TMAO levels, which may provide a link between the reduced risks of cardiovascular disease we see in populations with high intakes of whole grains," she said.
TMAO is produced in the gut, and gut bacteria change based on diet composition. In this case, the removal of whole grains, with "resistant starch and many other fermentable fibres that are vital to the health of your gut microbiome"
"Additionally, the Paleo diet includes greater servings per day of red meat, which provides the precursor compounds to produce TMAO, and Paleo followers consumed twice the recommended level of saturated fats, which is cause for concern.
The article conludes that "A variety of fiber components, including whole grain sources may be required to maintain gut and cardiovascular health."
Modified Paleo anyone?
Journal Reference
Genoni, A., Christophersen, C.T., Lo, J. et al. Eur J Nutr (2019). https://doi.org/10.1007/s00394-019-02036-y
(Score: 4, Insightful) by istartedi on Tuesday July 23, @05:05AM (1 child)
Humans who lived prior to agriculture and cities only needed to live long enough to reproduce, and to be able to compete with other hunter-gatherers under similar conditions. Evolution doesn't always favor longevity. We aren't certain how long these humans lived, but there's a good chance most of them died of other things before they got old enough for heart disease.
In other words, paleo diet doesn't need modification. It needs to be tossed in the bin with other fad diets.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday July 23, @05:31AM
We have an upper limit, though. Max 969 years [wikipedia.org]
True.
False. While it may need (as a possible solution), it doesn't follow that it must be. Other possible solutions can exist.
For instance: keep your diet and accept a death 14-20 years after the procreation age - i.e. just enough to bring your offspring to their procreation age. If you accepted IVF and cryopreservation, you can reduce this even further for non-breeding members (i.e. for paleodiet incels)
(large grin)
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday July 23, @05:36AM
