from the retro-things dept.
Retrotechtacular: The Floppy Disk Orphaned By Linux
About a week ago, Linus Torvalds made a software commit which has an air about it of the end of an era. The code in question contains a few patches to the driver for native floppy disc controllers. What makes it worthy of note is that he remarks that the floppy driver is now orphaned. Its maintainer no longer has working floppy hardware upon which to test the software, and Linus remarks that “I think the driver can be considered pretty much dead from an actual hardware standpoint“, though he does point out that active support remains for USB floppy drives.
It’s a very reasonable view to have arrived at because outside the realm of retrocomputing the physical rather than virtual floppy disk has all but disappeared. It’s well over a decade since they ceased to be fitted to desktop and laptop computers, and where once they were a staple of any office they now exist only in the “save” icon on your wordprocessor. The floppy is dead, and has been for a long time.
Still, Linus’ quiet announcement comes as a minor jolt to anyone of A Certain Age for whom the floppy disk and the computer were once inseparable.
Next thing, someone will be removing punched card and paper tape reader support. Where does it end?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 27, @12:55AM (2 children)
I have nostalgia for 5 1/4" (mini) floppy, but not for 3 1/2" (micro) floppy. I bet only some old mac users feel nostalgic for 3 1/2" floppies.
(Score: 2) by edIII on Saturday July 27, @12:57AM (1 child)
This gives me some real nostalgia too [youtube.com] :)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 27, @01:21AM
Green or amber, that is the question.
(Score: 2) by edIII on Saturday July 27, @12:55AM
There are only two reasons to have a floppy drive:
1) You're old, or have a passion for history and old timey computin'
2) You're in IT, and whatever God forsaken hardware you need to administrate requires it for some reason
As for #2, that's where the USB support comes in. That's not going to last that much longer either.
The next real moment for us is when they retire the first USB interface, leaving millions of tons of old USB storage/devices unsupported. That will be slightly more impactful than the loss of a floppy that 99% of people haven't used since the Matrix movies first came out.