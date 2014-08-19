Stories
FAA Prohibits Recalled MacBook Pros from Flights

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday August 14, @08:12AM
from the don't-blow-it-[up] dept.
martyb writes:

FAA Prohibits Recalled MacBook Pros from Flights:

Some Macbook Pros have been banned from flights by US aviation safety regulators. The move comes less than two months after Apple recalled the older laptops over a risk of battery fire.

The Federal Aviation Administration, confirming an earlier report by Bloomberg, said it was "aware of the recalled batteries that are used in some Apple MacBook Pro laptops" and in July had alerted major US airlines of the recall. It also reminded carriers that rules issued in 2016 prohibit transporting products that have been the subject of a safety recall either in the cabin or as cargo until they have been repaired of[sic] replaced.

Apple initiated the voluntary recall in June, warning that 15-inch Pros sold between September 2015 and February 2017 "contain a battery that may overheat and pose a safety risk." The company also asked customers to stop using the affected units.

B-b-b-but it hasn't blown up yet!

