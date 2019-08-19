19/08/19/014257 story
from the Mad-science-means-not-having-to-ask-What-Could-Possibly-Go-Wrong dept.
Ever played one of those 'brain training' games and wondered if it did anything good? Probably not, if you are thinking that afterwards. They do apparently train the brain for being more capable in dealing with brain training puzzles.
Back in reality, a new treatment is being offered to train the brain to work better. It is claimed that neurofeedback and qEEG (quantitative electroencephalograph) practitioners can help map the brain and provide feedback to help brain functionality improve. However, the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists have concluded that there is insufficient evidence that this proposed treatment will help with mental disorders.
I'll stick to retrophrenology thanks.
(Score: 3, Informative) by c0lo on Monday August 19, @07:32AM
Thanks God they aren't trying trans-cranial brain sizzle [scientificamerican.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 19, @08:29AM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w-0TEJMJOhk [youtube.com]
Weird Al, for the win.
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Monday August 19, @10:43AM (2 children)
So they no longer just apply bandwidth caps, they now also want to establish thinking caps. Thank you, I prefer truly unlimited thinking. ;-)
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 19, @10:47AM (1 child)
Brother, did you enjoy your two minute hate today?
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Monday August 19, @10:53AM
May I direct your attention to the last three characters of my comment? They might help you understand it.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.