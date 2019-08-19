Ever played one of those 'brain training' games and wondered if it did anything good? Probably not, if you are thinking that afterwards. They do apparently train the brain for being more capable in dealing with brain training puzzles.

Back in reality, a new treatment is being offered to train the brain to work better. It is claimed that neurofeedback and qEEG (quantitative electroencephalograph) practitioners can help map the brain and provide feedback to help brain functionality improve. However, the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists have concluded that there is insufficient evidence that this proposed treatment will help with mental disorders.

I'll stick to retrophrenology thanks.