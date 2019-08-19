from the echo-echo-echo dept.
Seconds before a memory pops up, certain nerve cells jolt into collective action [DOI: 10.1126/science.aax1030] [DX]. The discovery of this signal, described in the Aug. 16 Science, sheds light on the mysterious brain processes that store and recall information.
Electrodes implanted in the brains of epilepsy patients picked up neural signals in the hippocampus, a key memory center, while the patients were shown images of familiar people and places, including former President Barack Obama and the Eiffel Tower in Paris. As the participants took in this new information, electrodes detected a kind of brain activity called sharp-wave ripples, created by the coordinated activity of many nerve cells in the hippocampus.
Later blindfolded, the patients were asked to remember the pictures. One to two seconds before the participants began describing each picture, researchers noticed an uptick in sharp-wave ripples, echoing the ripples detected when the subjects had first seen the images.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Monday August 19, @08:18PM
"one or two seconds before", it might just be me but I would imagine the brain was a bit faster then that. But then I guess perhaps the delay is in the human-to-human communication step; hearing command, interpret command, start talking ...
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday August 19, @08:56PM
The best neurologically oriented description of brain cognitive function I've ever heard went something like this:
Different brain regions are stimulated by repeating spike-trains of particular patterns, such as the patterns received by the optic nerve as you read this. Those various spike-train patterns compete at the current level of processing until a clear dominant pattern emerges which then goes on to stimulate the next level of processing. Overly simplifying: as you read letters, the collection of letters fires off their recognition patterns and the word recognition level synthesizes the collection of letters into a word pattern, which then goes off to the next level, to try to make sense of the words in context, etc. This is particularly compelling when you consider the demonstration of how you can rcogeznie amslot any wrod as long as the first and last letter are correctly placed and the other letters are in there, somewhere.
Anyway, fun stuff, particularly if you imagine the competing chaos of all the thoughts that don't quite make it to top position and what you might have thought if they did.