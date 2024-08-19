Stories
Phone Companies and State Attorneys General Join Forces to Fight Robocalls

Phone companies and state attorneys general join forces to fight robocalls

US consumers receive as many as 350,000 unwanted calls every three minutes, according to the FCC. Despite multiple efforts to end the onslaught, an estimated 4.7 billion robocalls hit American phones in July alone. Now, attorneys general from all 50 states and the District of Columbia are teaming up with 12 carriers in a united effort to prevent and block the spam calls.

Under the new agreement, the carriers will implement call-blocking technology, make anti-robocall tools free to consumers and deploy a system that labels calls as legitimate or spam, The Washington Post reports. The companies also agree to aid investigations by law enforcement. The major players -- AT&T, Comcast, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon (Engadget's parent company) -- are on board, as well as smaller carriers -- Bandwidth, CenturyLink, Charter, Consolidated, Frontier, US Cellular and Windstream. Though, there's no deadline for the companies to implement these measures.

  • (Score: 2) by AnonTechie on Saturday August 24, @10:03AM (1 child)

    by AnonTechie (2275) on Saturday August 24, @10:03AM (#884659) Journal

    It would be great if this works as advertised. I am quite sure that the scammers will soon find other ways to continue making Robocalls. I think it would work only if the perpetrators have to pay a high enough price (fines and jail time).

    Albert Einstein - "Only two things are infinite, the universe and human stupidity, and I'm not sure about the former."

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 24, @10:12AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 24, @10:12AM (#884660)

      Are politicians and their fundraising organizations exempt? Scammers are horribly greedy people, but they are amateurs when compared to politicians.

