Are psychiatrists really ready for the AI revolution?
The World Health Organization estimates that up to 15% of the population experiences mental health disorders. That has significant consequences. For example, suicide is the second- or third-leading cause of death for young people in most countries. And as the population ages, the rate of dementia is set to triple over the coming decades.
At the same time, access to mental health professionals is sorely lacking in many parts of the world, particularly in low-income countries. India, for example, has a population of 1.3 billion served by only 9,000 psychiatrists.
But technological advances can help. Smartphones and wearable sensors offer people the ability to monitor themselves and to benefit from the way deep learning can analyze the data. Indeed, these techniques are already being used to detect the changes in mood that indicate bipolar disorder or to detect people at risk of depression.
So the scene is set for artificial intelligence to become a disruptive force in psychiatry. Indeed, that's exactly what many observers predict.
But what of psychiatrists themselves? These professionals will have to play a key role in any change that artificial intelligence brings to the field. So their view ought to be a useful indicator of its potential.
Enter Murali Doraiswamy at Duke University School of Medicine in Durham, North Carolina, and couple of colleagues. This team has surveyed psychiatrists around the world to find out how they view machine intelligence and its likely impact on mental health care.
"To our knowledge, this is the first global survey to seek the opinions of physicians on the impact of autonomous artificial intelligence/machine learning on the future of psychiatry," say the team. Curiously, the results appear to say more about psychiatrists than about the state of technological readiness or its potential.
The team's method was straightforward. The researchers randomly chose a sample of 750 professional psychiatrists registered with an online database of over 800,000 health-care professionals around the world, including 22 countries in North and South America, Europe, and Asia; 30% were women and two-thirds were white.
The respondents clearly felt that machines could never learn some skills. "An overwhelming majority (83 per cent) of respondents felt it unlikely that future technology would ever be able to provide empathic care as well as or better than the average psychiatrist," say Doraiswamy and colleagues. Interestingly, a survey of family physicians in the UK showed they had a similar view.
The group was also divided on the risks that artificial intelligence might pose. "Only 23 per cent of women predicted that the benefits of AI would outweigh the possible risks compared to 41 per cent of men," say Doraiswamy and colleagues.
But they think they know why. "The gender differences in AI risk perception may be commensurate with a large body of findings that women are more risk averse than men," they say.
The most interesting results are in the way respondents feel machine intelligence will change their jobs. Three-quarters of them thought that artificial intelligence will play an important role in managing data, such as medical records. And about half thought it would fully replace human physicians when it comes to synthesizing information to reach diagnoses.
Ref: arxiv.org/abs/1907.12386 : Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Psychiatry: Insights from a Global Physician Survey
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 10, @12:00AM (2 children)
Eliza lives! [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 10, @12:30AM (1 child)
In what way does Eliza remind you of your mother?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 10, @12:52AM
Both are old and feeble...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 10, @12:17AM (1 child)
AI takes away most jobs. The unemployed masses need psychiatrists or they will shoot up buildings. But they don't trust AI psychiatrists because AI put them out of work. So meatbag psychiatrists resist the AI incursion and get to keep their jobs.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 10, @12:49AM
> So meatbag psychiatrists resist the AI incursion and get to keep their jobs.
... Unfortunately, very few people can afford to pay the meatbag psychiatrists (since most of the people are jobless). The meatbag psychiatrists will have to compete for the few clients that have some money and the rest of them will be poor.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 10, @12:19AM (2 children)
I very doubt failing synthetic personalities could be cured (or, treated?) by chemical substances. This age is the end of psychiatry, just like as of many other barbaric paradigms.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 10, @12:24AM
The cure is of course hallucinogens, which are banned.
Cures aren't moneymakers. Treatments are.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 10, @12:41AM
The DSM is becoming politicized by ideologue clinicians. Specifically, they refuse to accept that NPD/ASPD are untreatable, that type 1 psychopathy is a criminal classification caused by a hereditary, neurological anomaly or that these conditions are diagnosable in children. The meek inherit the earth; sit back and enjoy the process.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Tuesday September 10, @12:36AM
This message brought to you by smartphone and wearable sensor manufacturers, nazis collecting and profiting from all that collected data, and Big Data peddling their bullshit AI solutions. In fact, it was probably generated by one of their "AI" babble bots.
So great, someone created a fancy version of ELIZA. That isn't going to help anyone when the problem is smartphones blaring advertising and constant "notifications", completely devoid of any actual human interaction.
(Score: 2) by Rupert Pupnick on Tuesday September 10, @01:06AM
Are psychiatrists also ready for when the AI needs counseling?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 10, @01:06AM
We'd all do well if we were ready for the (next) AI winter.