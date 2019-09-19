Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

New Augmented Reality Head Mounted Display Offers Unrivaled Viewing Experience

posted by Fnord666 on Thursday September 19, @12:11PM   Printer-friendly
from the perfect-for-five-nights-at-Freddys dept.
Hardware

upstart writes:

Submitted via IRC for SoyCow2718

New augmented reality head mounted display offers unrivaled viewing experience

Cambridge engineers have developed a new augmented reality (AR) head mounted display (HMD) that delivers a realistic 3-D viewing experience, without the commonly associated side effects of nausea or eyestrain.

The device has an enlarged eye-box that is scalable and an increased field of view of 36º that is designed for a comfortable viewing experience. It displays images on the retina using pixel beam scanning which ensures the image stays in focus regardless of the distance that the user is fixating on. Details are reported in the journal Research.

Developed by researchers at the Centre for Advanced Photonics and Electronics (CAPE) in collaboration with Huawei European Research Centre, in Munich, the HMD uses partially reflective beam splitters to form an additional "exit pupil" (a virtual opening through which light travels). This, together with narrow pixel beams that travel parallel to each other, and which do not disperse in other directions, produces a high quality image that remains unaffected by changes in eye focus.

Original Submission


«  WSJ: Amazon Changed Search Results to Boost Profits Despite Internal Dissent
New Augmented Reality Head Mounted Display Offers Unrivaled Viewing Experience | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.