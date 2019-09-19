19/09/19/0711229 story
posted by janrinok on Thursday September 19, @03:09PM
from the perl-one-liners dept.
from the perl-one-liners dept.
Back in May, writer Jun Wu told in her blog how Perl excels at text manipulation. She often uses it to tidy data sets, a necessity as data is often collected with variations and cleaning it up before use is a necessity. She goes through many one-liners which help make that easy.
Having old reliables is my key to success. Ever since I learned Perl during the dot com bubble, I knew that I was forever beholden to its powers to transform.
You heard me. Freedom is the word here with Perl.
When I'm coding freely at home on my fun data science project, I rely on it to clean up my data.
In the real world, data is often collected with loads of variations. Unless you are using someone's "clean" dataset, you better learn to clean that data real fast.
Perl Is Still The Goddess For Text Manipulation | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday September 19, @03:13PM
Said it before and I'll say it again, there is absolutely nothing as good as perl for random text wrangling unless you're dealing with data sets so enormous that you absolutely have to have the fastest running code possible. For most applications you will never make up the extra time spent coding it in any other language.
Positive: Mistaken, at the top of one's voice. -- Ambrose Bierce
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 19, @03:14PM
R would be better than this. Probably python too.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday September 19, @03:18PM
Open Refine can do quite a bit with regard to text manipulation as well. I would say Open Refine is also much easier to see what you've done and what you're doing. There's also cool features like, being able to save a set of procedures, so you can replicate the process on another data set.
http://openrefine.org/ [openrefine.org]
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11