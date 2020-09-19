Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

16-Core Ryzen 9 3950X and 24-core Threadripper 3 Will Launch in November

posted by martyb on Saturday September 21, @03:59AM   Printer-friendly
from the Can't-wait-to-see-them-in-a-laptop dept.
Hardware

An Anonymous Coward writes:

https://www.tomshardware.com/news/amd-ryzen-9-3950x-delay-launch-third-gen-threadripper,40442.html

AMD previously told us that it's long-awaited Ryzen 9 3950X, a 16-core 32-thread behemoth destined for the mainstream desktop, would arrive in September 2019, but today the company announced it is delaying the release until November while it focuses on meeting the demand for existing chips.

The company did throw us a bone, though, and also announced for the first time that the third-generation Threadripper processors would launch in November, though the graphic clearly states they will debut with 24 cores instead of the expected 32, or even 64, cores.

Aside from the mention of 24 cores, AMD doesn't give us any specific details of the new Threadripper chips. There's no shortage of possible reasons the company has delayed the Ryzen 9 3950X, with the most obvious being the company's struggles to meet the current level of demand for its highest-end chips.

Original Submission


«  Fort Collins, Colorado "Frees the Nipple"
16-Core Ryzen 9 3950X and 24-core Threadripper 3 Will Launch in November | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 21, @04:09AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 21, @04:09AM (#896718)

    Unnamed TR3 32-core is 70% faster [wccftech.com] than 32-core Threadripper 2990WX in Geekbench. 24-core TR3 could be 10% faster than 32-core 2990WX.

    Moore analysis [youtube.com]. Basically, AMD needs their best chiplets for Epyc customers. Next year, there should be Threadrippers with 8-channel memory.

(1)