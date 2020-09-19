from the Can't-wait-to-see-them-in-a-laptop dept.
AMD previously told us that it's long-awaited Ryzen 9 3950X, a 16-core 32-thread behemoth destined for the mainstream desktop, would arrive in September 2019, but today the company announced it is delaying the release until November while it focuses on meeting the demand for existing chips.
The company did throw us a bone, though, and also announced for the first time that the third-generation Threadripper processors would launch in November, though the graphic clearly states they will debut with 24 cores instead of the expected 32, or even 64, cores.
Aside from the mention of 24 cores, AMD doesn't give us any specific details of the new Threadripper chips. There's no shortage of possible reasons the company has delayed the Ryzen 9 3950X, with the most obvious being the company's struggles to meet the current level of demand for its highest-end chips.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 21, @04:09AM
Unnamed TR3 32-core is 70% faster [wccftech.com] than 32-core Threadripper 2990WX in Geekbench. 24-core TR3 could be 10% faster than 32-core 2990WX.
Moore analysis [youtube.com]. Basically, AMD needs their best chiplets for Epyc customers. Next year, there should be Threadrippers with 8-channel memory.