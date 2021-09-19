from the http://www.spiderrobinson.com/melancholyelephants.html dept.
https://www.digitalmusicnews.com/2019/09/20/led-zeppelin-stairway-to-heaven-copyright-lawsuit-resumes/
The latest battle has been over their classic song "Stairway to Heaven," and amazingly, court proceedings are now in their fifth year. On September 23rd, the battle continues — once again — in federal court.
That's when the full 'en banc' panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit is scheduled to hear oral arguments in the copyright infringement lawsuit that the descendants of Randy Wolfe initially filed against Led Zeppelin. The descendants insist that the opening cords of "Stairway to Heaven" were stolen from a song that the late guitarist wrote called "Taurus," which was performed by the band Spirit.
[...] In August, more than 120 music artists filed an amicus brief in support of the band. The artists have said that if the lawsuit against Led Zeppelin succeeds, it could seriously hamper creativity in music. Even more impressively, the U.S. government also filed an amicus brief on behalf of Led Zeppelin, citing the need to "foster innovation and creative expression."
Previously:
Led Zeppelin Appear in Court Over Stairway to Heaven Vs Spirits Taurus Dispute Music Copyright Laws Worsen as Artists Give Up
Related Stories
Members of the rock band Led Zeppelin have appeared in court to deny borrowing from another song for their 1971 hit Stairway To Heaven.
Guitarist Jimmy Page and singer Robert Plant are expected to give evidence at the civil case in Los Angeles.
They are accused of lifting the song's opening notes from Taurus, a 1967 track by the band Spirit.
Page, 72, and Plant, 67, are being sued by a trust acting for a founding member of Spirit who died in 1997.
Page and Plant say they wrote the song in a remote cottage in Wales and were not influenced by Wolfe's chord progression.
...
The copyright infringement action is being taken by a trust set up to manage the legacy of the late guitarist Randy Wolfe, also known as Randy California, a founding member of Spirit who played on the same bill as Led Zeppelin later that year.
He died in 1997 while saving his son from drowning.
Lawyers for Wolfe say Page and Plant wrote Stairway To Heaven after hearing their client play Taurus, and that he should be given a writing credit.
Page and Plant say the song was their masterpiece, written in a remote cottage in Wales.
The plaintiff is reportedly seeking royalties and other compensation of around $40m (£28m).
According to Bloomberg Businessweek, Stairway To Heaven had earned $562m (£334m) as of 2008.
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-36534469
How low can copyright law go? Much further if the current lawsuits being flung around are any indication. Ed Sheeran is taking a hiatus to deal with a copyright claim from Sam Chokri against his song Shape Of You. The suit accuses Sheeran of stealing the Chorus from the song Oh Why after Chokri voluntarily submitted it to Sheeran's management. The resemblance between the tracks is said to be 'very slight', but this is not the first time Sheeran has been challenged in this matter, with the previous accusation being resolved by adding songwriting credits for parts borrowed from TLC's No Scrubs. Sam Smith caved in to Tom Petty's claim that his song Stay with me was in some way related to I Want Back Down, which must take a musician to spot, while Katy Perry lost a suit filed by a Christian hip hop artist who claimed that her song Dark Horse infringed on Joyful Noise due to that they both have "a slightly similar sharp stabbing synth and a basic trap beat" which resulted in Petty's lawyer commenting that “they’re trying to own basic building blocks of music, the alphabet of music that should be available to everyone.” With these big names being taken down by claims of similarity of the "feel" of the music this may be the beginning of the end of the music industry shooting itself in the foot.
Money better spent on hookers and blow.
See also, the short story Melancholy Elephants by Spider Robinson.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday September 22, @03:29PM (3 children)
I just listened to "Taurus" and agree with the U.S. Government, because the two songs sound nothing alike. You really, really have to stretch your imagination to say that the songs are similar. It's like saying the composer of Super Mario World was ripping off Supertramp, or that the final Kefka battle theme from Final Fantasy 6 was a ripoff of Emerson Lake and Palmer.
There are plenty of examples of obvious ripoffs in music, even one Metallica admitted to (though they didn't identify the band), but this ain't one of them.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday September 22, @03:34PM (2 children)
You could even say that Ethanol-fueled is a ripoff of a tired old wino.
I stand with Briscoe Cain. Molon Labe.
(Score: 0, Troll) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday September 22, @03:39PM
And just like Metallica, I keep on going even though my content sucks and I should have retired a long time ago. NIGGERS.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 22, @03:52PM
It almost like "Close Encounters Of The Third Kind" ripped off the first 5 notes from "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star"