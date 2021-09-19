Members of the rock band Led Zeppelin have appeared in court to deny borrowing from another song for their 1971 hit Stairway To Heaven.

Guitarist Jimmy Page and singer Robert Plant are expected to give evidence at the civil case in Los Angeles.

They are accused of lifting the song's opening notes from Taurus, a 1967 track by the band Spirit.

Page, 72, and Plant, 67, are being sued by a trust acting for a founding member of Spirit who died in 1997.

Page and Plant say they wrote the song in a remote cottage in Wales and were not influenced by Wolfe's chord progression.

The copyright infringement action is being taken by a trust set up to manage the legacy of the late guitarist Randy Wolfe, also known as Randy California, a founding member of Spirit who played on the same bill as Led Zeppelin later that year.

He died in 1997 while saving his son from drowning.

Lawyers for Wolfe say Page and Plant wrote Stairway To Heaven after hearing their client play Taurus, and that he should be given a writing credit.

The plaintiff is reportedly seeking royalties and other compensation of around $40m (£28m).

According to Bloomberg Businessweek, Stairway To Heaven had earned $562m (£334m) as of 2008.