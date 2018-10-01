Stories
125 New Flaws Found in Routers and NAS Devices from Popular Brands

Believe me, there are over 100 ways a hacker can ruin your life just by compromising your wireless router—a device that controls the traffic between your local network and the Internet, threatening the security and privacy of a wide range of wireless devices, from computers and phones to IP Cameras, smart TVs and connected appliances.

In its latest study titled "SOHOpelessly Broken 2.0," Independent Security Evaluators (ISE) discovered a total of 125 different security vulnerabilities across 13 small office/home office (SOHO) routers and Network Attached Storage (NAS) devices, likely affecting millions.

"Today, we show that security controls put in place by device manufacturers are insufficient against attacks carried out by remote adversaries. This research project aimed to uncover and leverage new techniques to circumvent these new security controls in embedded devices," the researchers said.

[...]SOHO routers and NAS devices tested by the researchers are from the following manufacturers:

  • Buffalo
  • Synology
  • TerraMaster
  • Zyxel
  • Drobo
  • ASUS and its subsidiary Asustor
  • Seagate
  • QNAP
  • Lenovo
  • Netgear
  • Xiaomi
  • Zioncom (TOTOLINK)

According to the security researchers, all of these 13 widely-used devices they tested had at least one web application vulnerability that could allow a remote attacker to gain remote shell access or access to the administrative panel of the affected device.

