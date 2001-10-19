Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Police Raid "Bulletproof" Hosting Company Run Out of Former NATO Bunker

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday October 01, @06:58AM   Printer-friendly
from the bunker-down dept.
Digital Liberty

upstart writes:

Submitted via IRC for SoyCow1337

Police raid "bulletproof" hosting company run out of former NATO bunker

German officials have shut down a criminal web hosting service that was operating out of a former NATO bunker, according to a report from The Associated Press.

According to the report, investigators tracked down a Dutch man who bought the bunker, based in western Germany, in 2013. The man had allegedly converted the bunker into a so-called "bulletproof" web hosting service, which was then used by illicit marketplaces for weed, synthetic drugs, and hacking tools. Investigators also reportedly linked the hosting service to a botnet attack on Deutsche Telekom.

The APreports that seven people were arrested at a restaurant near Frankfurt in connection with the investigation, which also included raids that stretched across the Netherlands, Poland, and Luxembourg. Another six people are under investigation, according to the report, and authorities believe all of them are accessories to crimes related to drug distribution and counterfeiting money.

Original Submission


«  Court Says Tesla and Musk's Tweet Violated Labor Laws
Police Raid "Bulletproof" Hosting Company Run Out of Former NATO Bunker | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.