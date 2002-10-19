If you're an athlete, sponsor, journalist or volunteer at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, you'll be using a facial recognition system from Japanese electronics giant NEC and chipmaker Intel to get where you need to be.

Intel is collaborating with NEC to provide "a large-scale face recognition system for the Olympics," said Ricardo Echevarria [intel.com], general manager of Intel's Olympics program. The system is designed to let Olympics organizers "ensure smoothly secure verification for the over 300,000 people at the games who are accredited," he said. People using it will register with photos from government-issued IDs, he added.

[...] The 2020 Olympics organizers say the facial recognition is twice as fast as regular ID checks, meaning shorter waits in line, and that it'll improve security "by preventing spoofing and unauthorized access into important areas in the venue."

The Tokyo 2020 organization didn't say how long it would keep personal data, but said it'll comply with the Personal Information Protection Law. "All personal data is managed and used appropriately during the games and securely deleted afterwards under strict conditions," the organizers said. "Tokyo 2020 collects facial photos of each accredited person, with their consent, when their accreditation card is issued -- similar to the accreditation process at past games."

It won't be a wholesale replacement for the old ways: Accredited personnel at the Olympics will still have to wear traditional ID lanyards, Intel and NEC said. But the facial recognition system will be required: if someone loses their lanyard or tries to get access with one that's stolen, the facial recognition system will block them, NEC said.