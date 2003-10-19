The coalition Facebook assembled to create a global payments network may be losing some key financial support. Visa, Mastercard and other financial partners who signed on to support Libra are reconsidering their involvement in the network, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.

The financial partners are reluctant to attract regulatory scrutiny following backlash from governments and banks and have declined Facebook's requests to publicly support the project, the Journal reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

[...] Visa declined to comment. Representatives from Facebook and Mastercard didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.