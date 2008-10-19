Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Wendy's RPG 'Feast of Legends' Is A Real Thing

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday October 08, @12:59PM   Printer-friendly
/dev/random

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard

Fast-food hamburger chain Wendy's has released their very own tabletop role-playing game called Feast of Legends. No, you are not having a stroke. No, I am not having a stroke either. Yes, they actually made a Wendy's RPG.

Source: https://techraptor.net/tabletop/news/feast-of-legends-is-new-tabletop-game-from-wendys

Original Submission


«  Attackers Exploit 0-Day Vulnerability That Gives Full Control of Android Phones
Wendy's RPG 'Feast of Legends' Is A Real Thing | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by FatPhil on Tuesday October 08, @01:10PM

    by FatPhil (863) <reversethis-{if.fdsa} {ta} {tnelyos-cp}> on Tuesday October 08, @01:10PM (#904040) Homepage
    Games are fun, and table-top gaming seems to involve more personal interaction than I see from most people nowadays. At least the theme is just silly rather than retarded (e.g. Ms Monopoly which is an insult to feminists, non-feminists, and to males).
    --
    If vaccination works, then why doesn't eucharist protect kids against Christianity?
(1)