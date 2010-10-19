from the Money-for-nothing,-chicks-for-free dept.
I'm a driver for Uber and Lyft — here's exactly how much I make in one week on the job
The final tally was about $257 for less than 14 hours of work — or about $19 an hour.
Read on for a detailed breakdown of how much I made driving for Uber and Lyft, including some of the most unusual passengers and some mishaps I had along the way....
I put 291.1 miles on my Prius, using about 5.75 gallons of gas, which is about $13.22 in gas expenses for my area...
I had to then find who was open on a Sunday to replace the flat tire. While I was on the phone calling places, I figured I might as well get four new tires altogether, and an oil change too, since my car was almost due for those. Safety first... It was $430.22 to fix my car.
One estimate of the Prius TCO for 5 years / 75,000 miles is $34,067 - or $0.454 per mile, beating the IRS mileage rate of $0.58. This guy doesn't come off as one who does his own work or otherwise keeps that TCO down...
Interesting that he even neglected his gas money in his hourly "income" quotation, factoring in $0.50/mile TCO instead. His net income is around $112 for a self (likely under) estimated 14 hours of work (isn't calling around town on a Sunday to get your car fixed also work?), or $8 per hour. I suppose it's good for the self-esteem if you don't think of yourself putting your life at risk for less than minimum wage.
Anyone here eager to get out and live that gig economy lifestyle?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 10, @04:46AM
Libertarianism dictates your work is worth nothing and your life is worth less than nothing. You slave at one gig after another until you die. Khallow will be a billionaire someday. Buzzard is gone fishing. Spend all your money on SN subscriptions because you deserve poverty.