Watch Out, MIT’s New AI Model Knows What You’re Doing Behind That Wall:
For better or worse, AI can now figure out what you're doing even without "seeing" you. The MIT Computer Science & AI Lab (CSAIL) has unveiled a neural network model that can detect human actions through walls or in extremely dark places.
Although automating the process of action recognition from visual data has been a computer vision research focus for some time, previous camera-based approaches — much like human eyes — could only sense visible light and were largely limited by occlusions. The MIT CSAIL researchers overcame those challenges by using radio signals in the WiFi frequencies, which can penetrate occlusions.
Their "RF-Action" AI model is an end-to-end deep neural network that recognizes human actions from wireless signals. The model uses radio frequency (RF) signals as input, generates 3D human "skeletons" as an intermediate representation, and can track and recognize actions and interactions of multiple people. The skeleton step enables the model to learn not only from RF-based datasets, but also from existing vision-based datasets.
Researchers say RF-Action is the first model to use radio signals for skeleton-based action recognition. "There are lots of potential applications regarding human behavior understanding and smart homes. For example, monitoring the elderly's abnormal behaviors such as falling down at home, monitoring whether patients take their medicine appropriately, or remote control of smart home devices by actions," says the paper's co-first author Tianhong Li.
Using RF in the "WiFi" bands. 25 hours of data was all it took (or all they collected) to train and test the AI. This article was unclear if the WiFi RF used was active, or passive although earlier reporting specifically mentioned passive.
MIT CSAIL RF Action site has a link to the paper:
Making the Invisible Visible: Action Recognition Through Walls and Occlusions
Tianhong Li*, Lijie Fan*, Mingmin Zhao, Yingcheng Liu, Dina Katabi
International Conference on Computer Vision (ICCV), 2019
[PDF] [arXiv] [BibTeX]
This looks like an update of the story we first published in 2015, but now including AI.
Related Stories
Researchers at University College London (UCL) have devised a system for detecting the Doppler shifts of ubiquitous Wi-Fi and mobile telephone signals to "see" people moving, even behind masonry walls 25 centimeters thick. The method, which could be useful in situations from hostage-takings to traffic control, won the Engineering Impact Award in the RF and Communications category at this National Instrument's NI Week 2015 meeting (which convened in Austin, Tex., 3-9 August).
Other researchers—notably Dina Katabi and Fadel Adib of MIT—have built through-wall radars in the household communication bands, but these are active radars that transmit as well as receive. The UCL technique uses only passive radiation—from Wi-Fi routers (using emissions in any of the IEEE 802.11 b, g, n, ac), ambient GSM and LTE mobile signals, and other sources—so there is nothing to betray the surveillance. The system calculates the positions of hidden target by comparing two signals: a reference channel, receiving the baseline signal from the Wi-Fi access point or other RF source, and a surveillance channel, which picks up Doppler-shifted waves reflecting from the moving subject.
Tan and company built their "high Doppler resolution passive Wi-Fi radar" on two multi-frequency, software-defined, FPGA-based transceivers (National Instruments' USRP, or Universal Software Radio Peripheral. The system compares the reference and surveillance signals, interprets the very small frequency shifts, and reveals the hidden subject's location and motion.
A group of researchers led by Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor Dina Katabi has developed software that uses variations in radio signals to recognize human silhouettes through walls and track their movements.
Researchers say the technology will be able to help health care providers and families keep closer tabs on toddlers and the elderly, and it could be a new strategic tool for law enforcement and the military.
"Think of it just like cameras, except that it's not a camera," said Fadel Adib, a researcher on the MIT team developing the device.
"It's a sensor that can monitor people and allow you to control devices just by pointing at them," he said.
Work began in 2012 to determine how wireless signals could be used to "see" what's happening in another room, said Katabi, who directs the MIT Wireless Center.
"At first we were just interested ... can you at all use wireless signals to detect what's happening in occluded spaces, behind a wall, couch, something like that," Katabi said.
"It turned out that we were able to detect that. And when we figured out we could detect that, we started asking more advanced questions: Could we use it to detect exactly how people are moving in a space if they are behind a wall?"
Using radio signals to see through walls: Cool. Handing new spying tools to government: Not Cool.