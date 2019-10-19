When is a shoe not a shoe? When it contains a spring, apparently, according to commentators who are taking offense at shoes worn by marathon winner Eliud Kipchoge being discussed as being potentially performance enhancing to the point that it gives the wearer an unfair advantage. Many sports have limits on what modifications are acceptable to equipment in a competition to ensure the event is fair for all competitors.

Some people believe that the shoe construction[*] provides a clear mechanical advantage which should be disallowed in competition. With people like Lance Armstrong being caught out, is it any wonder more focus will be on other sports in the future?

[*] Tweet by Darren Rovell:

"When a shoe company puts multiple carbon plates in a shoe with cushion between the plates, it is no longer a shoe. It's a spring and a clear mechanical advantage." — Runner @ryanhall3 on Eliud Kipchoge's unreleased Nikes for his sub 2 marathon. Picture of the shoe with cross-section from the tweet showing the "Zoom Air Bags" and the "Carbon Fiber Plates".

[Editor's Comment: This was not an attempt at setting a record. It would never be recognised as a record - this was known before he even started running - because he had a vehicle pacing him showing a laser plot on the ground before him indicating where he had to be to get under 2 hours, he used 35 other pacemakres who took it in turns to run sections of the route with him, they acknowledged the controversy over the shoes which were worn by Kipchoge and each of the pacemakers, and there were no other competitors. Any of those things would negate a claim that this was a record. The shoes have not, however, been ruled illegal by the sport's governing body. He did the marathon under 2 hours to show that it was possible, not to claim any record. The whole thing was organised under the banner 'There are no limits' and was intended to spur non-athletes into taking up some form of exercise. Nevertheless, nobody else has run the marathon in under 2 hours, with or without similar shoes, and everyone is eligible to go for the record if they wish to do so.]