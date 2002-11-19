from the now-why-didn't-I-think-of-that? dept.
14-Year-Old Genius Solves Blind Spots
Using some relatively inexpensive and readily available technology you can find at any well-stocked electronics store, Alaina Gassler, a 14-year-old inventor from West Grove, Pennsylvania, came up with a clever way to eliminate the blind spot created by the thick pillars on the side of a car's windshield.
Gassler's actually too young to have a driver's license in most states and has never experienced the frustration of trying to see around those pillars while driving, but that didn't stop her from tackling a problem that automakers have largely ignored. Her solution involves installing an outward-facing webcam on the outside of a vehicle's windshield pillar, and then projecting a live feed from that camera onto the inside of that pillar. Custom 3D-printed parts allowed her to perfectly align the projected image so that it seamlessly blends with what a driver sees through the passenger window and the windshield, essentially making the pillar invisible.
Her invention was part of a project called "Improving Automobile Safety by Removing Blind Spots," which Gassler presented at this year's Society for Science and the Public's Broadcom MASTERS (Math, Applied Science, Technology, and Engineering for Rising Stars) science and engineering competition. (It's basically a next-level science fair minus the cheesy papier-mâché volcanoes.) Her ingenuity was enough to earn her the competition's top honor, the Samueli Foundation Prize, which also netted Gassler $25,000.
A YouTube video of this invention in use is available.
(Score: 2, Disagree) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 03, @04:26AM (4 children)
This was pretty obvious, but until the past few years when flexible OLED displays became available it was impractical/impossible.
That said I am pretty sure there are TV shows from 5-15 years ago that depicted cars with exactly this feature on the inside, as well as older sci-fi that had it projecting over all opaque internal window surfaces (Maybe one of the Blade movies?)
Not saying a woman can't be a genius or inventor, this invention just doesn't pass the bar or sniff test.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday November 03, @05:05AM
Agreed. It's not a difficult idea to stumble over, but technology had to catch up to the idea before it could be of any use. It's a great idea, but I wouldn't call it genius.
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Sunday November 03, @05:06AM
The fix has had a solution for a long time but the problem has always been cost and not what could be done to fix it. Unless she also invented a cheaper folding LCD for the pillar that doesn't interupt the airbag.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday November 03, @05:08AM (1 child)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 03, @04:30AM (2 children)
If nothing else, it highlights these ridiculous fat A-pillars that car designers have foisted on the public.
Or, you know, you could design the car with a thin A-pillar. Current ultra high strength steels are strong enough to pass the roll-over test with a reasonable width pillar. The fancy material isn't all that much more expensive than lower strength steel.
Personally, I'd prefer the version that didn't depend on electronics.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 03, @04:58AM
The fat A-pillars are for holding airbags.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday November 03, @05:09AM
Citations needed.
