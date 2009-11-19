19/11/09/057212 story
posted by Fnord666 on Saturday November 09, @12:42PM
from the or-what? dept.
Submitted via IRC for Runaway1956
Indian court orders YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter to block "defamatory" video worldwide
When the European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruled that European courts can order Facebook to takedown content globally, if it's deemed to be illegal in Europe, Facebook warned that the ruling "undermines the long-standing principle that one country does not have the right to impose its laws on another country." Now Facebook's warning is manifesting outside of Europe with an Indian court recently ruling that YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter must block a video globally because it's deemed to be "defamatory" by the court.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Saturday November 09, @01:23PM
This comment is not available in India.
Sorry about that :/
Ok, not really sorry.