from the when-is-it-EVER-safe-to-click-an-e-mail-link? dept.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:
With the end of support for Windows 7 coming in January, many users are looking to update to Windows 10 to continue getting security updates and support from Microsoft. According to a Tuesday report from security firm Trustwave, attackers are well aware of this and are targeting Microsoft users with fake Windows update emails that will infect computers with ransomware -- an especially sinister type of malware that locks up valuable data on your computer, and demands that you pay a ransom to release it or your data will be destroyed.
The spammers are sending some Windows users emails with subject lines "Install Latest Microsoft Windows Update now!" or "Critical Microsoft Windows Update!" The emails, which claim to be from Microsoft, include one sentence in the message body, which starts with two capital letters, Trustwave found. They ask recipients to click an attachment to download the "latest critical update."
The attachment has a .jpg file extension, but is actually a malicious .NET downloader, which will deliver malware to your machine. The ransomware, called bitcoingenerator.exe, encrypts the recipient's files, and leaves a ransom note titled "Cyborg_DECRYPT.txt" on their desktop, asking for $500 in bitcoin to unlock the files.
[...] "This is a very common type of phishing attack -- where the attacker tries to convince the target to open a malicious attachment," Karl Sigler, threat intelligence manager of Trustwave SpiderLabs, said in an email. "Windows users should understand that Microsoft will never send patches via email, but rather use their internal update utility embedded in every current Windows operating system. Users should always be wary of any unsolicited emails, especially those that present urgency to open attachments or click on links."
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Friday November 22, @01:13AM (1 child)
"Windows Users, Beware: Windows Updates Could Lock Up Your PC, Or Worse"
--- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. ---Gaaark 2.0 ---
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 22, @01:34AM
Yeah hasn't there been like a dozen Windows bricking incidents at this point?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 22, @01:14AM (4 children)
Hehehe, that's like euphemism for losers, eh.
Let's not forget:
Poetterkraut is worse than Gates. "Worse than Gates," that's a remarkable feat.
Another "brilliant" German.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Azuma Hazuki on Friday November 22, @01:32AM (3 children)
Luckily, FreeBSD is a thing, as is OpenBSD, NetBSD, OpenIndiana, and a slew of init-respecting Linux distros. I'm back on Gentoo after finally acquiring a machine with some decent CPU grunt under the hood, but last I checked Slackware, Artix, Devuan, Void, and several others are alive and well.
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Friday November 22, @01:44AM (2 children)
Thank you for the inspiration- I'll have to try some of them. I'm a long-time Slacky, but for me, package management is the weakest aspect of most distros. How do you feel about package management in those distros?
I've been running Alpine on a few servers and I love it, except for package management... I don't need GUI, but something with categories would be good.
(Score: 2) by coolgopher on Friday November 22, @01:54AM
Having used Linux distros with either of rpm and deb package management, I find myself preferring the deb using distros. I used to be a FreeBSD user, and still would be if I didn't need to use Linux for work. The FreeBSD ports tree was great. Anything you wanted, configured the way you wanted, and built just for you. Quite like Gentoo, but a fair bit smoother. Then FreeBSD started providing pre-built packages via the pkg tool, and you got the best of both worlds - build stuff you want/need custom configured for easily, and just slurp in pre-built packages for the regular stuff. These days I'm pretty much exclusively on Devuan, and I haven't got many complaints.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Friday November 22, @01:57AM
slackpkg is flawless. All you have to do is pick a mirror in the conf file.
The install is lightning fast, and you can avoid installing any GUI if your want. The setup is very simple
So far nothing comes close to Slackware. It still comes with the Netscape browser
Shouldn't the "Messages" tab/button go here [soylentnews.org]?
(Score: 2) by Pslytely Psycho on Friday November 22, @01:27AM
We have had email scams for over thirty years now.
They are well publicized, reported on in-depth each time and yet people don't get that:
Microsoft never sends unsolicited emails.
The IRS never sends unsolicited emails.
Nor does the FBI, your bank, or the local farmers market.
And yet, there are always scores of victims of this type of phishing attack. Individuals, governments, hospitals, the list is nearly endless. Laws don't help, informing people doesn't help, education apparently doesn't help. Electronic oversight (filters, anti-virus scans etc, etc...) doesn't help and can't combat stupidity. Some scams are so good that otherwise intelligent people even get caught up in it. Is there an answer?
“Think of how stupid the average person is, and realize half of them are stupider than that.”
― George Carlin
Ah George, we miss you so.....
Trump succeeds in making Nixon look respectable, Mission Accomplished!
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday November 22, @01:27AM
Yeah, we've all seen a ground swell of people desperately trying to break into the Win10 environment - NOT!!! From the pre-Alpha days, the only way Win10 was installed on most desktops, was through trickery on Microsoft's part.
President Stefanik 2024 It's time for a Bohemian president!
(Score: 2) by eravnrekaree on Friday November 22, @01:57AM
why the hell do browsers even allow people to click to run a downloaded exe? Thats retarded and idiotic, your just begging for this stuff to happen.