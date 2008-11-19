from the competition++ dept.
The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X and 3970X Review: 24 and 32 Cores on 7nm
Today's launch covers two products: the 24-core TR 3960X and the 32-core TR 3970X. Both of these processors are built from four Zen 2 chiplets paired with a single I/O die, with each chiplet having 6 cores or 8 cores respectively. Both CPUs support 64 PCIe 4.0 lanes, four DDR4-3200 memory channels, and are built on a new sTRX4 socket with a new all-AMD TRX40 chipset.
[...] I have never used the word 'bloodbath' in a review before. It seems messy, violent, and a little bit gruesome. But when we look at the results from the new AMD Threadripper processors, it seems more than appropriate.
[...] AMD has scored wins across almost all of our benchmark suite. In anything embarrassingly parallel it rules the roost by a large margin (except for our one AVX-512 benchmark). Single threaded performance trails the high-frequency mainstream parts, but it is still very close. Even in memory sensitive workloads, an issue for the previous generation Threadripper parts, the new chiplet design has pushed performance to the next level. These new Threadripper processors win on core count, on high IPC, on high frequency, and on fast memory.
AMD Pre-Announces 64-core Threadripper 3990X: Time To Open Your Wallet
Ever since AMD announced its latest enterprise platform, Rome, and the EPYC 7002 series, one question that high-end desktop users have been wondering is when the 64-core hardware will filter down into more mainstream markets. White today AMD is announcing their Threadripper 3000 platform with 24-core and 32-core processors, the other part of AMD's announcement today is that yes, they will be selling 64-core hardware to the masses, in the form of the Threadripper 3990X.
AMD isn't giving too many details away just yet. As we predicted, there was room at the top of AMD's naming strategy to expose more Threadripper hardware: one does not simply stop as the 3970X being the most powerful processor, and the 3990X will certainly take the mantle. AMD is announcing today that the 3990X will have 64 cores, 128 threads, and will have the full 256 MB of L3 cache.
Previously: 64-Core AMD Threadripper CPUs Suggested by Release of Cooler
AMD Announces 3rd-Generation Threadripper CPUs, Ryzen 9 3950X available on November 25th, and More
Related Stories
Arctic's Freezer 50 TR Air Cooler w/ RGB for AMD's Threadripper Launched
The manufacturer does not disclose the cooler's rated TDP, but says that it can cool down Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX as well as CPUs 'of 32 cores and beyond'. So as we've seen with some other air coolers of this size (which can handle upwards of 340W) it's a reasonable bet that the 50 TR can dissipate at least 250 W of heat, leaving some additional headroom for overclocking and/or future processors with a higher TDP.
The back of the box says "It is an extremely powerful cooling solution for AMD sTR4 Threadripper® CPU, capable of efficiently and quietly cooling even 32- and 64-core CPUs with a TDP up to 250 W." sTR4 = Socket TR4.
Other leaks suggest that 24-core and 32-core Threadripper models will launch in November, alongside the 16-core Ryzen 9 3950X, while 48-core and 64-core models will launch in January 2020. Some features, including 8-channel memory support, may require new motherboards.
Here's a speculated lineup of a 24-core 3960X, 32-core 3970X, 48-core 3980X, and 64-core 3990X alongside older models.
AMD has announced its latest Threadripper high end desktop CPUs, along with a launch date for the Ryzen 9 3950X:
AMD is set to close out the year on a high note. As promised, the company will be delivering its latest 16-core Ryzen 9 3950X processor, built with two 7nm TSMC chiplets, to the consumer platform for $749. Not only this, but AMD today has lifted the covers on its next generation Threadripper platform, which includes Zen 2-based chiplets, a new socket, and an astounding 4x increase in CPU-to-chipset bandwidth.
Reviews of the 16-core 3950X will appear on November 14, with retail availability on November 25. The "mainstream" CPU has a 3.5 GHz base clock, 4.7 GHz single-core boost clock, and 24 PCIe 4.0 lanes. Unlike most Ryzen CPUs, the 3950X will not come with a bundled cooler, and AMD has published a list of recommended coolers instead.
All Ryzen 3000-series CPUs can now be configured to use a lower TDP using AMD's software:
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 26, @04:04PM
You are not going to be able to take advantage of 64c/128t with less than 2gb per thread. And once you have so much, you are going to want it to be ecc. Does threadripper 3k support ecc memory? What about the motherboard? AMD is just so ahead of the curve here I hope there aren't annoying problems that pop up.