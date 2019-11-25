from the learning-can-still-be-fun dept.
I remember first learning as a student that some infinities are bigger than others. For some sets of numbers, it was easy to see how. The set of integers is infinite, and the set of real numbers is infinite, and it seemed immediately clear that there are fewer integers than reals. Demonstrations and proofs of the fact were cool, but I already knew what they showed me.
Other relationships between infinities were not so easy to grok. Consider: There are an infinite numbers of points on a sheet of paper. There are an infinite numbers of points on a wall. These infinities are equal to one another. But how? Mathematician Yuri Manin demonstrates how:
I explained this to my grandson, that there are as many points in a sheet of paper as there are on the wall of the room. "Take the sheet of paper, and hold it so that it blocks your view of the wall completely. The paper hides the wall from your sight. Now if a beam of light comes out of every point on the wall and lands in your eye, it must pass through the sheet of paper. Each point on the wall corresponds to a point on the sheet of paper, so there must be the same number of each."
I remember reading that explanation in school and feeling both amazed and enlightened. What sorcery is this? So simple, so beautiful. Informal proofs of this sort made me want to learn more mathematics.
Manin told the story quoted above in an interview a decade or so ago with Mikhail Gelfand, We Do Not Choose Mathematics as Our Profession, It Chooses Us. It was a good read throughout and reminded me again how I came to enjoy math.
(Score: 2) by opinionated_science on Friday November 29, @11:54PM
informal proofs , are in fact, the whole point of proof.
The mathematical basis for many proofs is to provide an explicit and direct explanation of proofs.
For example, Andrew Wiles's "Fermat's last Theorem" proof, now shows that X^n +y^n=Z^n where n3, for integer solutions.
Hence, in this universe it is impossible to decompose a big cube into 2 smaller cubes, made of cubes of the same size.
Pretty cool huh?
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Saturday November 30, @12:00AM
Now take that sheet of paper, and tape or tack it to the wall. If it was a plastic bag, it would still be there years later, but this is not frojack time. Suddenly the infinity of points on the paper is much smaller than the infinity of points on the wall, since the small part of the wall now contains, or replicates, the paper point, and there is much wall beyond that. So, you're thinking, we need a bigger sheet of paper . . .
(Score: 2) by Bot on Saturday November 30, @12:07AM
One of the most elegant IMHO is one of the demonstrations that 0.99999... is equal to 1
- student
- wat
- 0.9999999... is exactly equal to 1
- bullshit
- what do you get when you subtract two equal numbers?
- 0 so wat
- so tell me what is 1-0.999999999....
- it's 0.000... o fuc