from the pwned?-what-me-worry-eh? dept.
CBC News has found Huawei's financial ties to Canadian universities total more than $56 million. But there are no federal guidelines around how these investments should be managed and disclosed, and that raises questions about who will own the findings of the research and the resulting patents.
[...] "Frankly, the government of Canada has fallen down catastrophically," says Christopher Parsons, a senior research associate at the University of Toronto's Citizen Lab, which studies the way information is used, and misused, across technologies. "No one knows exactly what they should be doing."
Parsons, who is also the managing director of the Telecom Transparency Project, says the government's failure to set out policy guidelines for private sector funding has made it difficult for universities, which rely on that funding to stay at the forefront of wireless research and, in turn, attract top students.
Huawei says it is one of the biggest funders of academic research in Canada. Google, Microsoft, Rogers and Bell are among the others but declined to provide CBC News with any figures. Like Huawei, they are not required to disclose funding details.
https://www.cbc.ca/news/business/huawei-academic-funding-in-canada-1.5372310
Canadian universities pwned by big corp: does anyone else remember when universities and governments did research without the financial 'help' of corporations?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 01, @05:06PM
They did research with the financial "help" of the military and intelligence agencies. In fact, they still do.
Personally, I prefer corporate sponsorship of research. They are usually interested less in offensive applications.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 01, @05:08PM (1 child)
Finally someone coming to grips with the harsh reality that he who pays also gives the orders? Or in other words: if you want to give the orders, you better be prepared to pay for it?
Naaaahhhh, that would be common sense. Much more likely the Very Mighty King Next Door said JUMP! Next question is going to be: how high?
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Sunday December 01, @05:39PM
I mean, it's Canada, not the US, so I can't give my "decaying empire" shpiel, but in the Information age, this is what a decaying empire would look like.
Historically "decaying empire" leads directly to "collapsing empire thrashing around starting huge wars it can't win"
(Score: 2) by Coward, Anonymous on Sunday December 01, @05:17PM (2 children)
Impressive: three out of the last four articles are bashing China.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 01, @05:24PM
And not a single "bash" was illegitimate. Fuck China.
(Score: 1) by hopdevil on Sunday December 01, @05:27PM
It is Thanksgiving weekend in the states, news is slow so propaganda flows. I don't blame soylent for it..