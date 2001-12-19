from the soft-hardware dept.
Researchers have created an audio speaker using ultra-thin wood film. The new material demonstrates high tensile strength and increased Young’s modulus, as well as acoustic properties contributing to higher resonance frequency and greater displacement amplitude compared to a commercial polypropylene diaphragm in an audio speaker.
[...] The process for building the ultra-thin film involved removing lignin and hemicellulose from balsa wood, resulting in a highly porous material. The result is hot pressed for a thickness reduction of 97%. The cellulose nano-fibers remain oriented but more densely packed compared to natural wood. In addition, the fibers required higher energy to be pulled apart while remaining flexible and foldable.
At one point in time, plastics seemed to be the hottest new material, but perhaps wood is making a comeback?
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Monday December 02, @02:27AM (1 child)
new speaker/rare/ultra-expensive
Audiophile: "want. Here, have a kidney"
tau = 300. Greek circles must have been weird.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 02, @02:29AM
Want stereo, take both kidneys.