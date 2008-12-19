In May, an error was made which recorded a house built in 1978 as having a value of more than $987 million in the 2019 tax rolls.

In reality, the home should only have had a 2019 taxable value of $302,000.

Wasatch County Assessor Maureen 'Buff' Griffiths told officials last month a staff member may have dropped a phone on a keyboard. Griffiths said the 'horrific' and 'bizarre' mistake has resulted in a countywide overvaluation of more than $6 million