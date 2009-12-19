from the snowballs-chance dept.
Presidential candidate and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders yesterday released a plan to overhaul the US broadband market by breaking up giant providers, outlawing data caps, regulating broadband prices, and providing $150 billion to build publicly owned networks.
[...]Sanders said he would "eliminate data caps and ban throttling" and "instruct the FCC to regulate broadband Internet rates so households and small businesses are connected affordably." This would include a requirement "that all Internet service providers offer a Basic Internet Plan that provides quality broadband speeds at an affordable price."
[...]Sanders' $150 billion proposal includes a Department of Agriculture Rural Utility Service program "to provide capital funding to connect all remote rural households and businesses and upgrade outdated technology and infrastructure, prioritizing funding for existing co-ops and small rural utilities." Sanders said that $7.5 billion should be set aside for tribal areas and that all public housing should provide free broadband to residents.
[...]Sanders also wants the FCC to define broadband as a minimum of 100Mbps download speeds and 10Mbps uploads, instead of the current 25Mbps down and 3Mbps up. Sanders would also "reinstate and expand privacy protection rules," reversing the Trump-era decision to eliminate broadband-privacy rules.
https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2019/12/bernie-sanders-vows-to-break-up-huge-isps-and-regulate-broadband-prices/
Does he mention the shortages that will result? This is basically asking for internet to be like electricity in California.
You know, the Internet runs on electricity ... lots of electricity.
Sometimes for Californians too.
Why would there be shortages? Mismanagement is not something you have to do.
To the contrary, if the legal environment rewards it, and the competition is doing it, then it IS something you have to do.
The incentives must be changed. Sanders seems to understand that fairly well.
Big media would never allow that!
Opposed to the shortages that currently are under the current monopoly system in most places?
They should leave the content providers alone. Internet service needs heavy public oversight.
Make the post office relevant again and nationalize the infrastructure.