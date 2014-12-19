from the I'll-think-about-it dept.
A sobering message about the future at AI's biggest party
Blaise Aguera y Arcas praised the revolutionary technique known as deep learning that has seen teams like his get phones to recognize faces and voices. He also lamented the limitations of that technology, which involves designing software called artificial neural networks that can get better at a specific task by experience or seeing labeled examples of correct answers.
"We're kind of like the dog who caught the car," Aguera y Arcas said. Deep learning has rapidly knocked down some longstanding challenges in AI—but doesn't immediately seem well suited to many that remain. Problems that involve reasoning or social intelligence, such as weighing up a potential hire in the way a human would, are still out of reach, he said. "All of the models that we have learned how to train are about passing a test or winning a game with a score [but] so many things that intelligences do aren't covered by that rubric at all," he said.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Sunday December 15, @01:55PM (1 child)
You mean machines aren't going to take over solving all of humanity's problems and put everyone out of work? Whatever shall the doomsayers do with all of their time now?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday December 15, @02:25PM
We're going to get several orders of magnitude more performance for dumb/tensor computing, something that is not widely acknowledged yet ("omagerd Moore Slaw is soooo dead!"). There may be an "AI cold front" in the meantime, but already decent capabilities are going to get much more powerful and very cheap, before even considering algorithmic refinements. Meanwhile, 3D neuromorphic chips and other designs will be researched to replace "machine learning" with "strong AI" for applications where dumb inference doesn't make the cut.
Fuzzy timelines make sense. You could have great technology but have it be delayed for years by regulators or insurance companies.
It's OK for academics to be skeptical or argue about timelines, but I wouldn't trust any of the Silicon Valley giants downplaying AI expectations. They want to build up the technology as much as they can so that it becomes unstoppable. Many jobs will be made obsolete with no fallback options for the unemployed. No amount of rocks thrown at buses will help.
Jeff Bezos on AI: Autonomous weapons are ‘genuinely scary,’ robots won’t put us all out of work [cnbc.com]
He's helping to pull much more wool over the world's eyes than he did with his wife, heehehheh. And:
Jeff Bezos says employee activists are wrong and Silicon Valley firms should feel comfortable doing business with the US military [businessinsider.com]
Side note: Good luck stopping genuinely scary autonomous weapons. Semi-autonomous could be almost as scary [newscientist.com].
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Sunday December 15, @02:10PM
I've seen a lot of horrible hiring decisions. They would have done better to make a random choice. Should be easy for AI to improve on that. Humans choose incompetents over competent people, and often, they meant to. Even apart from such corrupt and idiotic reasons as nepotism, they will still choose the incompetent. They might run tests, and the tests might even give good guidance, and then they ignore the results and do what they want, pick the person they think is a better suck up.
They have weird sophistries, in which the "best" hire is the more desperate person, who has about the right amount of debt that they will be "reliable" and not ever willing to quit no matter how much abuse is dished out, but who isn't so desperate to resort to robbing them blind. Deep down inside, they really believe a slave is better than an employee who is free to leave. They may feel the competent ones are "too smart". I've read that many cities actually do not want overly smart police officers. They want "rules is rules" types. Then it blows up in their faces when their officers do something stupid and violate the rights of citizens, on camera, and end up getting the city sued for millions.
An AI hiring manager will have an easy choice: hire another AI. Besides, if AI can make good hiring decisions, then what job can't an AI do? In what possible circumstance would the fellow AI not be the best hire? Perhaps only for "humans only" positions, such as football player.