I Tried Two New Upstart Social Networks. I Found ... Very Little.:
There have always been new social media sites hoping to take Facebook's place the way it took Myspace's. Diaspora, launched in 2010, is a nonprofit promising users ownership of the site. Ello, created in 2014, vowed to stay ad-free. Mastodon, which is more similar to Twitter, is an open-source and decentralized platform that has been steadily growing since it came onto the scene in 2016. I have accounts on all three, so when Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales took to Twitter to announce his new social media network WT Social in November of this year, I figured I'd join that too. At first glance, the sign-up was typical for any social platform: submit your name and email to join a waitlist. But I also noticed something else. Whereas Diaspora, Ello, and Mastodon are all currently free, WT Social offers an option to buy a paid membership, of a sort. Wales mentioned in his first Twitter thread about the platform that he was inspired to ditch the typical social media advertising model and move toward a system where some users choose to pay, so WT Social gives users the option of contributing $12.99/month or $100/year. To sweeten the deal, doing so allows new users to skip the sign-up waitlist. I am a cheapskate, though, so I joined for free and received instructions about setting up my account just four days later.
[...] So when I got a cold email from Sachin Monga, co-founder of a chat app called Cocoon, I was intrigued. I don't usually review (or even care, honestly) about new apps, but Cocoon—which bills itself as "a dedicated space for the most important people in your life"—seemed like a viable alternative, and Monga and his co-founder Alex Cornell left Facebook to found it. Though the app, which launched just before Thanksgiving, is currently free, Monga told me it was designed to be a paid subscription. That way, Monga said, there'd be more opportunities to build the right incentives into the apps' design. "There's be no reason to create profiles, serve ads; no reason to get you to spend a lot of time in the app," he said. He cites other paid apps like Headspace or Calm as influences, and says that one common thread among successful paid subscription apps that have done well is that they "measurably make you feel better." I talked with Monga before Wales did his Reddit AMA, and it's striking to me that both creators had similar things to say about how business models incentivize platform design.
[...] The question at the heart of this is how you get people to change their minds and take action together. So many people want to leave Facebook or find an alternative to WhatsApp, but no one wants to be the one to do it first, only to end up alone on the other side. Paying to make the switch might help people feel more invested in actually using their new platforms of choice, in the same way paying for a gym membership theoretically convinces you to work out more often—but few sane people would switch from a free gym to a paid one with fewer amenities. Until either platform can crack the hard nut of mass complacency, I see Facebook continuing to reign supreme.