[...] So when I got a cold email from Sachin Monga, co-founder of a chat app called Cocoon, I was intrigued. I don't usually review (or even care, honestly) about new apps, but Cocoon—which bills itself as "a dedicated space for the most important people in your life"—seemed like a viable alternative, and Monga and his co-founder Alex Cornell left Facebook to found it. Though the app, which launched just before Thanksgiving, is currently free, Monga told me it was designed to be a paid subscription. That way, Monga said, there'd be more opportunities to build the right incentives into the apps' design. "There's be no reason to create profiles, serve ads; no reason to get you to spend a lot of time in the app," he said. He cites other paid apps like Headspace or Calm as influences, and says that one common thread among successful paid subscription apps that have done well is that they "measurably make you feel better." I talked with Monga before Wales did his Reddit AMA, and it's striking to me that both creators had similar things to say about how business models incentivize platform design.

[...] The question at the heart of this is how you get people to change their minds and take action together. So many people want to leave Facebook or find an alternative to WhatsApp, but no one wants to be the one to do it first, only to end up alone on the other side. Paying to make the switch might help people feel more invested in actually using their new platforms of choice, in the same way paying for a gym membership theoretically convinces you to work out more often—but few sane people would switch from a free gym to a paid one with fewer amenities. Until either platform can crack the hard nut of mass complacency, I see Facebook continuing to reign supreme.